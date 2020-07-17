All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 29 2020 at 3:01 PM

512 N MCCLURG CT

512 North Mcclurg Court · (312) 672-1023
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

512 North Mcclurg Court, Chicago, IL 60611
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
Available now! High floor studio w/ amazing lake views! One of the larger studios in the building. Beautiful city and lake views from way up on the 27th floor. Features central air/heat, a large breakfast bar, multiple closets. Monthly rent includes heat, a/c, water, trash and basic cable. The building includes a fitness center, party room, sundeck, 24-hour door staff, and on-site management. The building is located across the street from Target, 1 block from the lake, 1 block from Whole Foods, and a 10-minute walk to the Grand and State Red Line stop. Rental parking available. Small pets negotiable!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 512 N MCCLURG CT have any available units?
512 N MCCLURG CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 512 N MCCLURG CT have?
Some of 512 N MCCLURG CT's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 512 N MCCLURG CT currently offering any rent specials?
512 N MCCLURG CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 512 N MCCLURG CT pet-friendly?
Yes, 512 N MCCLURG CT is pet friendly.
Does 512 N MCCLURG CT offer parking?
Yes, 512 N MCCLURG CT offers parking.
Does 512 N MCCLURG CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 512 N MCCLURG CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 512 N MCCLURG CT have a pool?
No, 512 N MCCLURG CT does not have a pool.
Does 512 N MCCLURG CT have accessible units?
No, 512 N MCCLURG CT does not have accessible units.
Does 512 N MCCLURG CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 512 N MCCLURG CT does not have units with dishwashers.

