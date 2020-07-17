512 N MCCLURG CT.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking

Available now! High floor studio w/ amazing lake views! One of the larger studios in the building. Beautiful city and lake views from way up on the 27th floor. Features central air/heat, a large breakfast bar, multiple closets. Monthly rent includes heat, a/c, water, trash and basic cable. The building includes a fitness center, party room, sundeck, 24-hour door staff, and on-site management. The building is located across the street from Target, 1 block from the lake, 1 block from Whole Foods, and a 10-minute walk to the Grand and State Red Line stop. Rental parking available. Small pets negotiable!