All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 510 West ERIE Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
510 West ERIE Street
Last updated February 28 2020 at 11:52 PM

510 West ERIE Street

510 West Erie Street · (317) 340-8519
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Near North Side
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

510 West Erie Street, Chicago, IL 60654
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
internet access
AVAILABLE APRIL 1ST; NEW FLOORS AND PAINT IN 2019 - Erie on the Park. 2BR/2 BA chic and modern corner unit with custom finishes. Floor to ceiling windows provide unobstructed views of protected 3 acre park and the Chicago River. Private balcony to take it all in. Sleek kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom has walk-in closet. Master bath includes separate tub and shower plus dual sinks. In-unit W/D. Rent includes: Heat, A/C, Internet, Cable, Gas and Water. Tenant is only responsible for electricity. Building amenities include 24-hour door person, fitness center, bike and additional storage. Walk out the door to River North's finest restaurants and shops plus East Bank Club. Parking in the attached garage + $250.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 510 West ERIE Street have any available units?
510 West ERIE Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 510 West ERIE Street have?
Some of 510 West ERIE Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 510 West ERIE Street currently offering any rent specials?
510 West ERIE Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 510 West ERIE Street pet-friendly?
No, 510 West ERIE Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 510 West ERIE Street offer parking?
Yes, 510 West ERIE Street does offer parking.
Does 510 West ERIE Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 510 West ERIE Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 510 West ERIE Street have a pool?
No, 510 West ERIE Street does not have a pool.
Does 510 West ERIE Street have accessible units?
No, 510 West ERIE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 510 West ERIE Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 510 West ERIE Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 510 West ERIE Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Alta Roosevelt
801 S Financial Pl
Chicago, IL 60605
Reside on Roscoe
532 W Roscoe St
Chicago, IL 60657
Artista 55
5525 North Winthrop Avenue
Chicago, IL 60640
426 West Surf
426 W Surf St
Chicago, IL 60657
1334-40 E Hyde Park Blvd
1334 East Hyde Park Boulevard
Chicago, IL 60615
846 N Hoyne
846 North Hoyne Avenue
Chicago, IL 60622
482 W. Deming
482 W Deming Pl
Chicago, IL 60614
7028 S Clyde
7028 S Clyde Ave
Chicago, IL 60649

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity