510 West ERIE Street

Amenities

AVAILABLE APRIL 1ST; NEW FLOORS AND PAINT IN 2019 - Erie on the Park. 2BR/2 BA chic and modern corner unit with custom finishes. Floor to ceiling windows provide unobstructed views of protected 3 acre park and the Chicago River. Private balcony to take it all in. Sleek kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom has walk-in closet. Master bath includes separate tub and shower plus dual sinks. In-unit W/D. Rent includes: Heat, A/C, Internet, Cable, Gas and Water. Tenant is only responsible for electricity. Building amenities include 24-hour door person, fitness center, bike and additional storage. Walk out the door to River North's finest restaurants and shops plus East Bank Club. Parking in the attached garage + $250.