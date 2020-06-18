All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 508 W Deming Pl 1N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
508 W Deming Pl 1N
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

508 W Deming Pl 1N

508 W Deming Pl · (312) 373-0091
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lincoln Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

508 W Deming Pl, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1N · Avail. now

$1,910

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
gym
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
dogs allowed
A TRUE GEM IN THE HEART OF LINCOLN PARK!!! - Property Id: 292967

A TRUE GEM IN THE HEART OF LINCOLN PARK!!! BIG and BRIGHT 2 bedroom apartment in amazing Lincoln Park location close to all the restaurants, bars, and shopping that Clark Street has to offer! Two large, equal sized bedrooms with great closet space. Unit has refinished hardwood floors throughout, fireplace in living room, remodeled kitchen with all new stainless steel appliances including dishwasher and built-in microwave, and a separate dining area in kitchen. Building has a beautifully landscaped courtyard, easy to access laundry room with plenty of washers and dryers, gym with treadmills and weight machines, and 2 rooms dedicated to bike storage. Parking Available for additional fee per month. Up to 2 cats per apartment, sorry no dogs.***Photos may be of a similar unit in the building****

Amenities:
Laundry, Dishwasher, Hardwood
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/292967
Property Id 292967

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5828390)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 508 W Deming Pl 1N have any available units?
508 W Deming Pl 1N has a unit available for $1,910 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 508 W Deming Pl 1N have?
Some of 508 W Deming Pl 1N's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 508 W Deming Pl 1N currently offering any rent specials?
508 W Deming Pl 1N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 508 W Deming Pl 1N pet-friendly?
Yes, 508 W Deming Pl 1N is pet friendly.
Does 508 W Deming Pl 1N offer parking?
Yes, 508 W Deming Pl 1N does offer parking.
Does 508 W Deming Pl 1N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 508 W Deming Pl 1N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 508 W Deming Pl 1N have a pool?
No, 508 W Deming Pl 1N does not have a pool.
Does 508 W Deming Pl 1N have accessible units?
No, 508 W Deming Pl 1N does not have accessible units.
Does 508 W Deming Pl 1N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 508 W Deming Pl 1N has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 508 W Deming Pl 1N?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

5415 S. Woodlawn Avenue
5415 S Woodlawn Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
Spoke
728 N Morgan St
Chicago, IL 60642
5514 S.blackstone Ave A
5514 South Blackstone Avenue
Chicago, IL 60637
536 W Addison
536 W Addison St
Chicago, IL 60613
2244 N. Cleveland
2244 N Cleveland Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
741-53 E 79th
741 E 79th St
Chicago, IL 60619
Alta Grand Central
221 West Harrison Street
Chicago, IL 60607
1258 W. Loyola
1258 W Loyola Ave
Chicago, IL 60626

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity