All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 505 N Lake Shore Drive 5201.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
505 N Lake Shore Drive 5201
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

505 N Lake Shore Drive 5201

505 N Lake Shore Dr · (520) 906-9291
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Near North Side
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

505 N Lake Shore Dr, Chicago, IL 60611
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 5201 · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cable included
Unit Amenities
cable included
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
internet access
valet service
Fully Furnished Luxury Condo on Lake Shore Dr - Property Id: 292162

Fully Furnished 1 BR/1 BA Condo w/in Unit Washer/Dryer on the 52ndfloor. Awesome City and Lake Views! Granite countertops, marble, granite & hardwood floors. Stainless Steel appliances, dishwasher, range/oven, disposal, whirlpool tub lots of storage. High Gloss Lacquer furniture, Cherry Cabinets. Tastefully furnished. King size Tempurpedic mattress, 40” & 42”LCD TVs, linens & utensils. Turn Key. Bring your suitcase. Lake Point Tower has all the amenities you expect from a Luxury High Rise. 24 hour Doorman, indoor & outdoor pool, 2 ½ acre roof top park, health club, library/rec room valet parking, much more. Adjacent to Navy Pier. Available June 1st for a 1 year lease. Sorry no smoking. No pets. $2800.00 per month. Internet/Cable included. Parking available $275 mo. www.LakePointTower.org
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/292162
Property Id 292162

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5826735)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 505 N Lake Shore Drive 5201 have any available units?
505 N Lake Shore Drive 5201 has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 505 N Lake Shore Drive 5201 have?
Some of 505 N Lake Shore Drive 5201's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 505 N Lake Shore Drive 5201 currently offering any rent specials?
505 N Lake Shore Drive 5201 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 505 N Lake Shore Drive 5201 pet-friendly?
No, 505 N Lake Shore Drive 5201 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 505 N Lake Shore Drive 5201 offer parking?
Yes, 505 N Lake Shore Drive 5201 does offer parking.
Does 505 N Lake Shore Drive 5201 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 505 N Lake Shore Drive 5201 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 505 N Lake Shore Drive 5201 have a pool?
Yes, 505 N Lake Shore Drive 5201 has a pool.
Does 505 N Lake Shore Drive 5201 have accessible units?
No, 505 N Lake Shore Drive 5201 does not have accessible units.
Does 505 N Lake Shore Drive 5201 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 505 N Lake Shore Drive 5201 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 505 N Lake Shore Drive 5201?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

4951 North Oakley Ave. Apt.
4951 North Oakley Avenue
Chicago, IL 60625
Elm Street Plaza
1130 N Dearborn St
Chicago, IL 60610
Reside on Surf
425 W Surf St
Chicago, IL 60657
6829 S King Dr
6829 S King Dr
Chicago, IL 60637
6822 N Wayne
6822 North Wayne Avenue
Chicago, IL 60626
Buena Terrace Apartments
4242 N Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL 60613
Park Fullerton by Reside
325 W Fullerton Pkwy
Chicago, IL 60614
1720 N Halsted St
1720 N Halsted St
Chicago, IL 60614

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity