505 N Lake Shore Drive 5201

Fully Furnished Luxury Condo on Lake Shore Dr - Property Id: 292162
Fully Furnished 1 BR/1 BA Condo w/in Unit Washer/Dryer on the 52ndfloor. Awesome City and Lake Views! Granite countertops, marble, granite & hardwood floors. Stainless Steel appliances, dishwasher, range/oven, disposal, whirlpool tub lots of storage. High Gloss Lacquer furniture, Cherry Cabinets. Tastefully furnished. King size Tempurpedic mattress, 40” & 42”LCD TVs, linens & utensils. Turn Key. Bring your suitcase. Lake Point Tower has all the amenities you expect from a Luxury High Rise. 24 hour Doorman, indoor & outdoor pool, 2 ½ acre roof top park, health club, library/rec room valet parking, much more. Adjacent to Navy Pier. Available June 1st for a 1 year lease. Sorry no smoking. No pets. $2800.00 per month. Internet/Cable included. Parking available $275 mo. www.LakePointTower.org
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/292162
No Pets Allowed
