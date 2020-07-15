All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 5041 N Springfield Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
5041 N Springfield Ave
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:11 PM

5041 N Springfield Ave

5041 North Springfield Avenue · (224) 226-4000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5041 North Springfield Avenue, Chicago, IL 60625
Albany Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1000 · Avail. now

$1,000

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
ADORABLE VINTAGE ALBANY PARK ONE BED - Property Id: 259928

Location: 5039 N Springfield ave, Albany Park
Rent: $1000
Bedrooms: 1
Bathrooms: 1
Pets: Pet friendly
Laundry: In building
Parking: Street

VIDEO TOURS AVAILABLE!
PICTURES MAY BE OF A SIMILAR UNIT IN THE SAME BUILDING!

- Easy street parking
- Laundry on premises
- Heat and water included
- Hardwood floors
- Good closet space
- Spacious living space
- Dinning space
- Vintage fixtures
- Cats and small dogs allowed

PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING, UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING
APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE

Anastasiia Korinchevska
Landstar Realty Group
224-226-4000

Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider. All properties advertised on this website are subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, the Illinois Human Rights Act, and the Chicago Residential Landlord Tennant ?Ordinance. We are committed to upholding the purpose and spirit of these policies.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/259928
Property Id 259928

(RLNE5904440)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5041 N Springfield Ave have any available units?
5041 N Springfield Ave has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 5041 N Springfield Ave have?
Some of 5041 N Springfield Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5041 N Springfield Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5041 N Springfield Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5041 N Springfield Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5041 N Springfield Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5041 N Springfield Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5041 N Springfield Ave offers parking.
Does 5041 N Springfield Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5041 N Springfield Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5041 N Springfield Ave have a pool?
No, 5041 N Springfield Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5041 N Springfield Ave have accessible units?
No, 5041 N Springfield Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5041 N Springfield Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5041 N Springfield Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 5041 N Springfield Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Residences at 8 East Huron
8 E Huron St
Chicago, IL 60611
4401 N Clark
4401 North Clark Street
Chicago, IL 60640
The Bryn
5600 N Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL 60660
5425 N Clark St
5425 N Clark St
Chicago, IL 60640
The Van der Rohe
2933 N Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL 60657
Moment
545 N McClurg Ct
Chicago, IL 60611
1438 W Belmont
1438 West Belmont Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
5854 S Michigan Ave
5854 S Michigan Ave
Chicago, IL 60637

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity