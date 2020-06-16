5003 North Ashland Avenue - 2E

Amenities
Heat, WiFi & in-unit laundry included! Sunny, all-new rehab, 900-sf courtyard unit in fantastic Ravenswood-Andersonville neighborhood. Available October, November, December . Spacious unit comes with gorgeous vintage features including decorative fireplace and built-in shelving. Extra-large living room and separate dining area, totally remodeled bath & kitchen w/ all-new stainless appliances, 42-inch cabinets, quartz counters, etc.. Bedrooms are large enough to fit queen-size beds. Building features storage, bike areas and secured entryways. Great location (93 Walk Score!) near tons of entertainment/dining/shopping options including: Hopleaf, Bongo Room, Lady Gregory's, Big Jones, etc. 2 blocks to La Columbe & Starbuck's. 4 blocks to Mariano's. Winnemac Park short distance. 5 blocks to CTA Red line train & 4 blocks to the Union Pacific North stop. Cat or small dog (under 50lbs, over two years, breed restrictions, etc.) Street parking.