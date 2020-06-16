All apartments in Chicago
Last updated April 24 2020 at 7:09 AM

5003 North Ashland Avenue - 2E

5003 North Ashland Avenue · (312) 282-3336
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5003 North Ashland Avenue, Chicago, IL 60640
Uptown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
internet access
Heat, WiFi & in-unit laundry included! Sunny, all-new rehab, 900-sf courtyard unit in fantastic Ravenswood-Andersonville neighborhood. Available October, November, December . Spacious unit comes with gorgeous vintage features including decorative fireplace and built-in shelving. Extra-large living room and separate dining area, totally remodeled bath & kitchen w/ all-new stainless appliances, 42-inch cabinets, quartz counters, etc.. Bedrooms are large enough to fit queen-size beds. Building features storage, bike areas and secured entryways. Great location (93 Walk Score!) near tons of entertainment/dining/shopping options including: Hopleaf, Bongo Room, Lady Gregory's, Big Jones, etc. 2 blocks to La Columbe & Starbuck's. 4 blocks to Mariano's. Winnemac Park short distance. 5 blocks to CTA Red line train & 4 blocks to the Union Pacific North stop. Cat or small dog (under 50lbs, over two years, breed restrictions, etc.) Street parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5003 North Ashland Avenue - 2E have any available units?
5003 North Ashland Avenue - 2E has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 5003 North Ashland Avenue - 2E have?
Some of 5003 North Ashland Avenue - 2E's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5003 North Ashland Avenue - 2E currently offering any rent specials?
5003 North Ashland Avenue - 2E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5003 North Ashland Avenue - 2E pet-friendly?
Yes, 5003 North Ashland Avenue - 2E is pet friendly.
Does 5003 North Ashland Avenue - 2E offer parking?
No, 5003 North Ashland Avenue - 2E does not offer parking.
Does 5003 North Ashland Avenue - 2E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5003 North Ashland Avenue - 2E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5003 North Ashland Avenue - 2E have a pool?
No, 5003 North Ashland Avenue - 2E does not have a pool.
Does 5003 North Ashland Avenue - 2E have accessible units?
No, 5003 North Ashland Avenue - 2E does not have accessible units.
Does 5003 North Ashland Avenue - 2E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5003 North Ashland Avenue - 2E has units with dishwashers.
