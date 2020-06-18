All apartments in Chicago
Chicago, IL
500 S CLINTON ST
Last updated April 23 2020 at 2:02 AM

500 S CLINTON ST

500 South Clinton Street · (805) 901-2656
Location

500 South Clinton Street, Chicago, IL 60607
Near West Side

Price and availability

Amenities

Property Amenities
2 bed 2 bath LOFT with hardwood floors, dishwasher, washer/dryer in unit & more! Avail ASAP
Beautiful 2 bed 2 bath loft with plenty of space in wonderful West Loop location! Hardwood floors throughout main living area with carpeted bedrooms. Living/dining/kitchen combo perfect for entertainment! Eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar, dishwasher and track lighting. Central heat/ac, washer/dryer in unit! Available immediately!! The West Loop is a cultural melting pot known for its eclectic, artsy vibe. It&rsquo;s one of the city&rsquo;s trendiest hot spots, where you can uncover laidback taprooms, unique museums, old-school vintage shops, and tons of cool art &mdash; both in the galleries and on the streets. Schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 500 S CLINTON ST have any available units?
500 S CLINTON ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 500 S CLINTON ST have?
Some of 500 S CLINTON ST's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 500 S CLINTON ST currently offering any rent specials?
500 S CLINTON ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 S CLINTON ST pet-friendly?
No, 500 S CLINTON ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 500 S CLINTON ST offer parking?
No, 500 S CLINTON ST does not offer parking.
Does 500 S CLINTON ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 500 S CLINTON ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 S CLINTON ST have a pool?
No, 500 S CLINTON ST does not have a pool.
Does 500 S CLINTON ST have accessible units?
No, 500 S CLINTON ST does not have accessible units.
Does 500 S CLINTON ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 500 S CLINTON ST has units with dishwashers.
