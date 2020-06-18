500 S CLINTON ST

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher air conditioning fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities

2 bed 2 bath LOFT with hardwood floors, dishwasher, washer/dryer in unit & more! Avail ASAP

Beautiful 2 bed 2 bath loft with plenty of space in wonderful West Loop location! Hardwood floors throughout main living area with carpeted bedrooms. Living/dining/kitchen combo perfect for entertainment! Eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar, dishwasher and track lighting. Central heat/ac, washer/dryer in unit! Available immediately!! The West Loop is a cultural melting pot known for its eclectic, artsy vibe. It’s one of the city’s trendiest hot spots, where you can uncover laidback taprooms, unique museums, old-school vintage shops, and tons of cool art — both in the galleries and on the streets. Schedule a showing today!