4925 North Bell Avenue

Amenities
Available June 1st. This incredibly spacious and updated duplex up apartment could be yours. 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom on each level. Expansive kitchen features granite countertops, TONS of storage space, STAINLESS STEEL appliances, and space for a large breakfast table. Separate large living room with views of the beautiful tree-lined Bell street. Excellent space throughout. CENTRAL HEATING AND COOLING. GFA heat. IN-UNIT washer/dryer. Shared outdoor space. One parking space included. Pet negotiable by w/owner's approval and additional $50/month for pet. No smoking,please.