4925 North Bell Avenue

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Available June 1st. This incredibly spacious and updated duplex up apartment could be yours. 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom on each level. Expansive kitchen features granite countertops, TONS of storage space, STAINLESS STEEL appliances, and space for a large breakfast table. Separate large living room with views of the beautiful tree-lined Bell street. Excellent space throughout. CENTRAL HEATING AND COOLING. GFA heat. IN-UNIT washer/dryer. Shared outdoor space. One parking space included. Pet negotiable by w/owner's approval and additional $50/month for pet. No smoking,please.