4925 North Bell Avenue
4925 North Bell Avenue

4925 North Bell Avenue · (708) 250-2696
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
4925 North Bell Avenue, Chicago, IL 60625
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Available June 1st. This incredibly spacious and updated duplex up apartment could be yours. 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom on each level. Expansive kitchen features granite countertops, TONS of storage space, STAINLESS STEEL appliances, and space for a large breakfast table. Separate large living room with views of the beautiful tree-lined Bell street. Excellent space throughout. CENTRAL HEATING AND COOLING. GFA heat. IN-UNIT washer/dryer. Shared outdoor space. One parking space included. Pet negotiable by w/owner's approval and additional $50/month for pet. No smoking,please.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
rent: 50
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Does 4925 North Bell Avenue have any available units?
4925 North Bell Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4925 North Bell Avenue have?
Some of 4925 North Bell Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4925 North Bell Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4925 North Bell Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4925 North Bell Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4925 North Bell Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4925 North Bell Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4925 North Bell Avenue does offer parking.
Does 4925 North Bell Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4925 North Bell Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4925 North Bell Avenue have a pool?
No, 4925 North Bell Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4925 North Bell Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4925 North Bell Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4925 North Bell Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4925 North Bell Avenue has units with dishwashers.
