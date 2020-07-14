All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 4863 N. Hermitage Apt..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
4863 N. Hermitage Apt.
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:54 PM

4863 N. Hermitage Apt.

Open Now until 6pm
4863 North Hermitage Avenue · (773) 804-8122
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Uptown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4863 North Hermitage Avenue, Chicago, IL 60640
Uptown

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 4867-1E · Avail. Aug 1

$1,575

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 783 sqft

Unit 4865-1E · Avail. Aug 1

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 714 sqft

Unit 4865-2E · Avail. Aug 1

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 714 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 4863 N. Hermitage Apt..

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
bathtub
granite counters
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
Popular Ravenswood Location! You will be living on quiet tree lined streets near local Metra and "EL" train. Every unit at 4863-67 N. Hernitage has the following modern amenities: - Rehabbed kitchen w/ stone counters - Modern appliances (incl. dishwasher) - Updated cabinetry - Stylish modern bathroom w/ fresh tile work! - Washer Dryer in Unit - Central AC / Gas heat - around corner from shopping, night life & groceries - Professional management company since 1966 - 24 hour emergency call center - No security deposit Hermitage & Ainslie Call ICM Properties, Inc. for details.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9-11 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50, only for cosigner
Deposit: None!
Move-in Fees: $350 per person
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
fee: $100 pet registration fee
limit: 3
rent: $25 Pet rent per pet

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4863 N. Hermitage Apt. have any available units?
4863 N. Hermitage Apt. has 4 units available starting at $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4863 N. Hermitage Apt. have?
Some of 4863 N. Hermitage Apt.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4863 N. Hermitage Apt. currently offering any rent specials?
4863 N. Hermitage Apt. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4863 N. Hermitage Apt. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4863 N. Hermitage Apt. is pet friendly.
Does 4863 N. Hermitage Apt. offer parking?
No, 4863 N. Hermitage Apt. does not offer parking.
Does 4863 N. Hermitage Apt. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4863 N. Hermitage Apt. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4863 N. Hermitage Apt. have a pool?
No, 4863 N. Hermitage Apt. does not have a pool.
Does 4863 N. Hermitage Apt. have accessible units?
No, 4863 N. Hermitage Apt. does not have accessible units.
Does 4863 N. Hermitage Apt. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4863 N. Hermitage Apt. has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 4863 N. Hermitage Apt.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Reside at 2727
2727 N Pine Grove Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
Hyde Park Tower Apartments
5140 S Hyde Park Blvd
Chicago, IL 60615
2328 N Greenview
2328 North Greenview Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
5870 W Lake St
5870 W Lake St
Chicago, IL 60644
5049 S. Drexel Boulevard
5101 S Drexel Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
Arkadia West Loop
765 W Adams St
Chicago, IL 60661
Belmont by Reside Flats
425 W Belmont Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
1258 W. Loyola
1258 W Loyola Ave
Chicago, IL 60626

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity