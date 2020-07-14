4863 North Hermitage Avenue, Chicago, IL 60640 Uptown
Price and availability
VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO
1 Bedroom
Unit 4867-1E · Avail. Aug 1
$1,575
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 783 sqft
Unit 4865-1E · Avail. Aug 1
$1,595
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 714 sqft
Unit 4865-2E · Avail. Aug 1
$1,595
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 714 sqft
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 4863 N. Hermitage Apt..
Amenities
in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
bathtub
granite counters
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
Popular Ravenswood Location! You will be living on quiet tree lined streets near local Metra and "EL" train. Every unit at 4863-67 N. Hernitage has the following modern amenities: - Rehabbed kitchen w/ stone counters - Modern appliances (incl. dishwasher) - Updated cabinetry - Stylish modern bathroom w/ fresh tile work! - Washer Dryer in Unit - Central AC / Gas heat - around corner from shopping, night life & groceries - Professional management company since 1966 - 24 hour emergency call center - No security deposit Hermitage & Ainslie Call ICM Properties, Inc. for details.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 9-11 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50, only for cosigner
Deposit: None!
Move-in Fees: $350 per person
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
fee: $100 pet registration fee
limit: 3
rent: $25 Pet rent per pet
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4863 N. Hermitage Apt. have any available units?
4863 N. Hermitage Apt. has 4 units available starting at $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4863 N. Hermitage Apt. have?
Some of 4863 N. Hermitage Apt.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4863 N. Hermitage Apt. currently offering any rent specials?
4863 N. Hermitage Apt. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4863 N. Hermitage Apt. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4863 N. Hermitage Apt. is pet friendly.
Does 4863 N. Hermitage Apt. offer parking?
No, 4863 N. Hermitage Apt. does not offer parking.
Does 4863 N. Hermitage Apt. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4863 N. Hermitage Apt. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4863 N. Hermitage Apt. have a pool?
No, 4863 N. Hermitage Apt. does not have a pool.
Does 4863 N. Hermitage Apt. have accessible units?
No, 4863 N. Hermitage Apt. does not have accessible units.
Does 4863 N. Hermitage Apt. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4863 N. Hermitage Apt. has units with dishwashers.