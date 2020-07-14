4863 N. Hermitage Apt.

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher cats allowed 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated bathtub granite counters oven stainless steel Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed

Popular Ravenswood Location! You will be living on quiet tree lined streets near local Metra and "EL" train. Every unit at 4863-67 N. Hernitage has the following modern amenities: - Rehabbed kitchen w/ stone counters - Modern appliances (incl. dishwasher) - Updated cabinetry - Stylish modern bathroom w/ fresh tile work! - Washer Dryer in Unit - Central AC / Gas heat - around corner from shopping, night life & groceries - Professional management company since 1966 - 24 hour emergency call center - No security deposit Hermitage & Ainslie Call ICM Properties, Inc. for details.