4847 N. Kimball

Amenities
Spacious Studio Near EL Brand New Condo-Like Rehab - Property Id: 243878
This brand new renovated studio has it all! Enjoy your own space with all the luxury of modern living in a building just half a block from the Kimball Brown Line stop!
The apartment has brand new kitchen with dark cabinets, sleek granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances (including dishwasher). Bathroom has shiny white tiling, new toilet, vanity, lighting, and fixtures. Spacious enough for a large bed and furnishings.
Other amenities:
FREE heat and water- your only utility bill is electric!
Brand new windows and window coverings
Brand new electric and plumbing (lots of outlets and great water pressure!)
Brand new coin laundry room
Several studio layouts available!
Cats okay, no dogs
Contact Julie for showings
Stark Chicago Property Management
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/243878
Property Id 243878
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5837107)