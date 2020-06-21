All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

4847 N. Kimball

4847 North Kimball Avenue · (773) 321-8227
Location

4847 North Kimball Avenue, Chicago, IL 60625
Albany Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Studio, 1 bath, $945 · Avail. now

$945

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Spacious Studio Near EL Brand New Condo-Like Rehab - Property Id: 243878

This brand new renovated studio has it all! Enjoy your own space with all the luxury of modern living in a building just half a block from the Kimball Brown Line stop!

The apartment has brand new kitchen with dark cabinets, sleek granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances (including dishwasher). Bathroom has shiny white tiling, new toilet, vanity, lighting, and fixtures. Spacious enough for a large bed and furnishings.

Other amenities:
FREE heat and water- your only utility bill is electric!
Brand new windows and window coverings
Brand new electric and plumbing (lots of outlets and great water pressure!)
Brand new coin laundry room

Several studio layouts available!
Cats okay, no dogs
Contact Julie for showings
Stark Chicago Property Management
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/243878
Property Id 243878

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5837107)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4847 N. Kimball have any available units?
4847 N. Kimball has a unit available for $945 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4847 N. Kimball have?
Some of 4847 N. Kimball's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4847 N. Kimball currently offering any rent specials?
4847 N. Kimball isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4847 N. Kimball pet-friendly?
No, 4847 N. Kimball is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 4847 N. Kimball offer parking?
No, 4847 N. Kimball does not offer parking.
Does 4847 N. Kimball have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4847 N. Kimball does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4847 N. Kimball have a pool?
No, 4847 N. Kimball does not have a pool.
Does 4847 N. Kimball have accessible units?
No, 4847 N. Kimball does not have accessible units.
Does 4847 N. Kimball have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4847 N. Kimball has units with dishwashers.
