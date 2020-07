Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher cats allowed 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel in unit laundry oven Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance cats allowed

This building has all 2 Bed / 1 Bath Modern rehabbed apartments. All units have:

- Modern kitchen w/ granite counter tops

- stainless steel appliances (incl. dishwasher)

- Updated cabinetry

- remodeled bathrooms w/ fresh tile work!

- 2 big queen plus sized bedrooms w/ great closet space

* Most units have LR / DR

- Hardwood floors

- In-unit laundry

- Central air & gas forced heat

* limited covered & outdoor parking - be sure to inquire.

- short 5 minute walk to El or Metra stop

- around corner from shopping, night life & groceries

- professional management company since 1966

- 24 hour emergency call center

- no security deposit



Wolcott & Lawrence



Call ICM Properties, Inc. for details or to arrange a showing @ 773 549-5443



Email: info@icmproperties.com



To see a list of other ICM properties in your price range go to our website @ http://www.icmproperties.com/find.php