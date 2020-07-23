All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 4801 S Calumet Ave Unit 1B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:35 PM

4801 S Calumet Ave Unit 1B

4801 South Calumet Avenue · (312) 757-1686 ext. 1
Location

4801 South Calumet Avenue, Chicago, IL 60615
Grand Boulevard

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4801 S Calumet Ave Unit 1B · Avail. now

$1,550

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1250 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Spacious 3bed/1.5bath unit in Historic Bronzeville! - Great place for entertaining, in this spectacular 3-bedroom, 1.5-bath apartment featuring, hardwood floors throughout, a large, light-filled living room with lots of windows to bring in lots of sunshine, gourmet eat-in kitchen with wood cabinetry and newer appliances, marble tile bathrooms, beautiful large and sunny dining room off kitchen and ceiling fans throughout.

For all our current vacancies click here:
https://www.atlasassetmgmt.com/vacancies/

(RLNE5053891)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4801 S Calumet Ave Unit 1B have any available units?
4801 S Calumet Ave Unit 1B has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 4801 S Calumet Ave Unit 1B currently offering any rent specials?
4801 S Calumet Ave Unit 1B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4801 S Calumet Ave Unit 1B pet-friendly?
No, 4801 S Calumet Ave Unit 1B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 4801 S Calumet Ave Unit 1B offer parking?
No, 4801 S Calumet Ave Unit 1B does not offer parking.
Does 4801 S Calumet Ave Unit 1B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4801 S Calumet Ave Unit 1B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4801 S Calumet Ave Unit 1B have a pool?
No, 4801 S Calumet Ave Unit 1B does not have a pool.
Does 4801 S Calumet Ave Unit 1B have accessible units?
No, 4801 S Calumet Ave Unit 1B does not have accessible units.
Does 4801 S Calumet Ave Unit 1B have units with dishwashers?
No, 4801 S Calumet Ave Unit 1B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4801 S Calumet Ave Unit 1B have units with air conditioning?
No, 4801 S Calumet Ave Unit 1B does not have units with air conditioning.
