480 North McClurg Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking garage internet access

IN-PERSON SHOWINGS ALLOWED AGAIN! VIEWS FROM THIS PENTHOUSE LARGE 1 BR CONDO, LOCATED IN THE 'CURVE' WITH FLOOR TO CEILING WINDOWS, WATCH THE FIREWORKS FROM YOUR LIVING ROOM, FULLY APPLIANCED KITCHEN, BATH WITH MARBLE FLOOR, 2 LARGE WALKIN CLOSETS, BLDG HAS 24 HR DRMN, FITNESS CENTER, SUNDECK, FOUNTAIN, TARGET EXPRESS & WATER OUT YOUR FRONT DOOR! WHOLE FOODS A BLOCK AWAY. AVAILABLE MID-APRIL. HEAT, AIR, CABLE AND INTERNET INCLUDED IN RENT. PARKING AVAILABLE FOR $225 PER MONTH. Rental offer of $2000 for a 2 year lease!