Amenities

Sun-filled and spacious high floor corner 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath with fantastic views of the lake, park, beach, and the city! This home features hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite kitchen, in-unit laundry and much more. Ideal location close to fine dining, shopping, transportation, movie theatre, and the lake. Building has 24 hr doorman, gym, indoor pool, roof deck & cleaners. Parking extra $250/mo. Rent includes everything but electricity. Pets ok.