All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 4616 North Ashland Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
4616 North Ashland Avenue
Last updated May 13 2020 at 7:05 AM

4616 North Ashland Avenue

4616 North Ashland Avenue · (773) 789-8893
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Uptown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4616 North Ashland Avenue, Chicago, IL 60640
Uptown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

4 Bedrooms

Unit D · Avail. Sep 1

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Spacious Fully Furnished Ravenswood 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhome with parking
$2900/month with utilities
$2600/month with only Comcast, tenant pays for water, electric, and gas

- varying lease terms from month to month, 6 month, yearly, etc.
- move in and move out fees dependent on lease term
- 4 bedrooms (3 queens, 3 twins, and 2 optional futons)
- 2 full bathrooms (1 one the first floor and the other on the 2nd floor)
- Fully furnished
- Water, gas, electric, Comcast basic cable and internet included
- Washer & dryer
- Private dedicated parking space behind the building

- Walking distance to various public transportation options (Metra, Red line Wilson stop, and Brown line Montrose stop) and buses (22 Clark)
- 20 min to downtown Chicago via Metra Ravenswood Metra - 2 stops
- Easy access to Evanston by Metra (Ravenswood train stop) - 4 stops
- Ravenswood Elementary School -- great school district
- Close to popular neighborhoods such as Wrigleyville, Lincoln Square and Andersonville
- 10 minute walk to Mariano's on Lawrence
- No Smoking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4616 North Ashland Avenue have any available units?
4616 North Ashland Avenue has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4616 North Ashland Avenue have?
Some of 4616 North Ashland Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4616 North Ashland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4616 North Ashland Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4616 North Ashland Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4616 North Ashland Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 4616 North Ashland Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4616 North Ashland Avenue does offer parking.
Does 4616 North Ashland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4616 North Ashland Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4616 North Ashland Avenue have a pool?
No, 4616 North Ashland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4616 North Ashland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4616 North Ashland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4616 North Ashland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4616 North Ashland Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4616 North Ashland Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1022 W. Dakin
1022 W Dakin St
Chicago, IL 60613
The Uptown Regency
5050 N Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL 60640
Twin Towers
1649 E 50th St
Chicago, IL 60615
1325 N Wells
1325 North Wells
Chicago, IL 60610
5339-5345 S. Woodlawn Avenue
5339 S Woodlawn Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
The Tides at Lakeshore East
360 E South Water St
Chicago, IL 60601
Aurelien
833 N Clark St
Chicago, IL 60610
1101 E. Hyde Park Boulevard
1101 E Hyde Park Blvd
Chicago, IL 60615

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity