4616 North Ashland Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking air conditioning some paid utils internet access

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry Property Amenities parking internet access

Spacious Fully Furnished Ravenswood 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhome with parking

$2900/month with utilities

$2600/month with only Comcast, tenant pays for water, electric, and gas



- varying lease terms from month to month, 6 month, yearly, etc.

- move in and move out fees dependent on lease term

- 4 bedrooms (3 queens, 3 twins, and 2 optional futons)

- 2 full bathrooms (1 one the first floor and the other on the 2nd floor)

- Fully furnished

- Water, gas, electric, Comcast basic cable and internet included

- Washer & dryer

- Private dedicated parking space behind the building



- Walking distance to various public transportation options (Metra, Red line Wilson stop, and Brown line Montrose stop) and buses (22 Clark)

- 20 min to downtown Chicago via Metra Ravenswood Metra - 2 stops

- Easy access to Evanston by Metra (Ravenswood train stop) - 4 stops

- Ravenswood Elementary School -- great school district

- Close to popular neighborhoods such as Wrigleyville, Lincoln Square and Andersonville

- 10 minute walk to Mariano's on Lawrence

- No Smoking