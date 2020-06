Amenities

Spacious and well laid out jumbo studio in the heart of Uptown! Unit features heat and cooking gas included, new ceiling fan, lots of light, updated, eat-in kitchen, ceramic tile bathroom, high ceilings, hardwood floors throughout, laundry room in building, cats welcome, and easy street parking! Steps to shopping, nightlife, transportation, and more! Won't Last Long! Call Today!



Terms: One year lease