Last updated March 4 2020 at 3:29 AM

4525 N KENMORE

4525 N Kenmore Ave · (219) 221-1782
Location

4525 N Kenmore Ave, Chicago, IL 60640
Uptown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Unique 2 Bedroom Apartment in Buena Park
Built in 1907, the Graeme Stewart Elementary School reopened in spring 2018 as Stewart School Lofts, a best-in-class apartment community. With over 30 unique floor plans ranging from studios - three bedrooms, these unique apartments have preserved the original charm of the school with apartments features that may include brick walls, original hardwood flooring, chalkboards, 9 - 20 ft ceilings and more. Complimenting the historic elements are modern finishes, including stylish kitchens with quartz counter tops and stainless steel appliances, elegant baths, in unit washer and dryers and private balconies (select units) ***Photos may be of a similar unit***
 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4525 N KENMORE have any available units?
4525 N KENMORE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4525 N KENMORE have?
Some of 4525 N KENMORE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4525 N KENMORE currently offering any rent specials?
4525 N KENMORE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4525 N KENMORE pet-friendly?
No, 4525 N KENMORE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 4525 N KENMORE offer parking?
No, 4525 N KENMORE does not offer parking.
Does 4525 N KENMORE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4525 N KENMORE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4525 N KENMORE have a pool?
No, 4525 N KENMORE does not have a pool.
Does 4525 N KENMORE have accessible units?
No, 4525 N KENMORE does not have accessible units.
Does 4525 N KENMORE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4525 N KENMORE does not have units with dishwashers.
