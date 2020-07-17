4521 N Central Park Ave

Amenities

2 Bed/ 1 Bath in Albany Park! W/D IN UNIT - Property Id: 311951



Here's a beautiful 2 bedroom apartment in Albany Park. This gorgeous apartment features hardwood floors throughout, ceiling fans, central HVAC, french doors leading into the living area that features exposed brick, lots of natural light, new kitchen with stainless steel appliances including dishwasher and microwave, and the best part...laundry is located in the unit for a super easy laundry day! Pets are welcome on a case by case basis with a fee.

