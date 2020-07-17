All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 17 2020

4521 N Central Park Ave

4521 North Central Park Avenue · (816) 786-5117
Location

4521 North Central Park Avenue, Chicago, IL 60625
Albany Park

Price and availability

Studio

Unit Studio, 1 bath, $1425 · Avail. now

$1,425

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Bed/ 1 Bath in Albany Park! W/D IN UNIT - Property Id: 311951

Here's a beautiful 2 bedroom apartment in Albany Park. This gorgeous apartment features hardwood floors throughout, ceiling fans, central HVAC, french doors leading into the living area that features exposed brick, lots of natural light, new kitchen with stainless steel appliances including dishwasher and microwave, and the best part...laundry is located in the unit for a super easy laundry day! Pets are welcome on a case by case basis with a fee.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/4521-n-central-park-ave-chicago-il/311951
Property Id 311951

(RLNE5957439)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4521 N Central Park Ave have any available units?
4521 N Central Park Ave has a unit available for $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4521 N Central Park Ave have?
Some of 4521 N Central Park Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4521 N Central Park Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4521 N Central Park Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4521 N Central Park Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4521 N Central Park Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4521 N Central Park Ave offer parking?
No, 4521 N Central Park Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4521 N Central Park Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4521 N Central Park Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4521 N Central Park Ave have a pool?
No, 4521 N Central Park Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4521 N Central Park Ave have accessible units?
No, 4521 N Central Park Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4521 N Central Park Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4521 N Central Park Ave has units with dishwashers.
