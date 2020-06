447 West ST JAMES Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities bike storage

OVERSIZED TOP FLOOR VINTAGE CONDO IN THE HEART OF LINCOLN PARK ON BEAUTIFUL ST JAMES PLACE! STEPS TO LINCOLN PARK, ZOO, AND LAKE. CONVENIENT TO DEPAUL UNIVERSITY, DOWNTOWN, SHOPPING, TRANSPORTATION AND SCHOOLS. CLASSIC VINTAGE FLOORPLAN FEATURES FOYER ENTRANCE, SEPARATE LIVING AND DINING ROOMS, AND LARGE BEDROOM. BEAUTIFUL MOLDINGS, HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGOUT, IN-UNIT WASHER/DRYER IN WALK IN CLOSET. EFFICIENT GALLEY KITCHEN W PORTABLE DISHWASHER AND MOVABLE ISLAND IN DR. SPACIOUS BATHROOM WITH PLENTY OF BUILT IN STORAGE. RADIANT HEAT, STORAGE COOKING GAS, AND BIKE ROOM INCLUDED. FRESHLY PAINTED. GREAT UNIT IN THE BEST WALK TO EVERYTHING LOCATION!