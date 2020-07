Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment with vintage features. large living room, dining room and bonus sunroom. Remodeled kitchen equipped with all new appliances. Freshly remodeled bathroom with all new upgrades. Steps to public transportation and close to the blue line, Edens and Kennedy expressway.

Renter responsible for cooking gas and electric. Owner pays heat and water. Garage parking space available for an additional $100. Pet fee $50. RENTED AS IS.