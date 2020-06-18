4343 N Clarendon Ave 1202.

Amenities

Recent & complete renovation of this 2bd 2bth condo will make you feel like you're in a showroom!! Stunning South East 12th floor corner unit features floor to ceiling windows, unobstructed views of the lake, park, harbor, and city skyline. A true master suite, along with beautifully remodeled kitchen and baths. Stainless steel appliances, quartz (silestone) countertop -- full amenity building w/24h door-staff, convenience store, pool, tennis court, and dry cleaners. Includes Heat, Central Air, Basic Cable And Internet. Owner is looking for a 6 month lease ONLY at this rate with option to renew. Just wants the unit back on a summer lease expiration.

No Pets Allowed



