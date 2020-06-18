All apartments in Chicago
4343 N Clarendon Ave 1202.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

4343 N Clarendon Ave 1202

4343 North Clarendon Avenue · (847) 668-4712
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4343 North Clarendon Avenue, Chicago, IL 60613
Uptown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1202 · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Updated 2 bed 2 bath corner unit w/ amazing views! - Property Id: 204563

Recent & complete renovation of this 2bd 2bth condo will make you feel like you're in a showroom!! Stunning South East 12th floor corner unit features floor to ceiling windows, unobstructed views of the lake, park, harbor, and city skyline. A true master suite, along with beautifully remodeled kitchen and baths. Stainless steel appliances, quartz (silestone) countertop -- full amenity building w/24h door-staff, convenience store, pool, tennis court, and dry cleaners. Includes Heat, Central Air, Basic Cable And Internet. Owner is looking for a 6 month lease ONLY at this rate with option to renew. Just wants the unit back on a summer lease expiration.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/204563
Property Id 204563

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5744718)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

