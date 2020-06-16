434 West Melrose Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage 24hr gym elevator

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator 24hr gym parking garage hot tub

Discover your new home! New high-end building offers modern design with large windows and tall 9-10 ft ceilings. Only 18 units with 2 or 3 units per floor makes this intimate building feel like a single family home. We offer extra large units with Italian cabinetry, quartz counters, Bosch appliances, Grohe fixtures, 4"wide plank heated hardwood floors, spa-like bathrooms with shower and soaking tub, quartz counters, double bowl sinks. Custom built-in closets, in-unit full-size w/d, large outdoor terraces, hardwood floor in all bedrooms, indoor heated parking, 24-hour fitness center and party room. Pets are welcomed up to 40 pounds, additional pet rent and breed restrictions apply. We are located on a quiet street steps from Lake Michigan, running trails, public transportation, Belmont Harbor, Wrigley Field, restaurants and shopping. Rental price is pro-rated to reflect one free month on a 12 month lease.