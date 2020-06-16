All apartments in Chicago
Location

434 West Melrose Street, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 902 · Avail. now

$4,996

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1596 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
24hr gym
elevator
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
24hr gym
parking
garage
hot tub
Discover your new home! New high-end building offers modern design with large windows and tall 9-10 ft ceilings. Only 18 units with 2 or 3 units per floor makes this intimate building feel like a single family home. We offer extra large units with Italian cabinetry, quartz counters, Bosch appliances, Grohe fixtures, 4"wide plank heated hardwood floors, spa-like bathrooms with shower and soaking tub, quartz counters, double bowl sinks. Custom built-in closets, in-unit full-size w/d, large outdoor terraces, hardwood floor in all bedrooms, indoor heated parking, 24-hour fitness center and party room. Pets are welcomed up to 40 pounds, additional pet rent and breed restrictions apply. We are located on a quiet street steps from Lake Michigan, running trails, public transportation, Belmont Harbor, Wrigley Field, restaurants and shopping. Rental price is pro-rated to reflect one free month on a 12 month lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 434 West Melrose Street have any available units?
434 West Melrose Street has a unit available for $4,996 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 434 West Melrose Street have?
Some of 434 West Melrose Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 434 West Melrose Street currently offering any rent specials?
434 West Melrose Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 434 West Melrose Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 434 West Melrose Street is pet friendly.
Does 434 West Melrose Street offer parking?
Yes, 434 West Melrose Street does offer parking.
Does 434 West Melrose Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 434 West Melrose Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 434 West Melrose Street have a pool?
No, 434 West Melrose Street does not have a pool.
Does 434 West Melrose Street have accessible units?
No, 434 West Melrose Street does not have accessible units.
Does 434 West Melrose Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 434 West Melrose Street does not have units with dishwashers.
