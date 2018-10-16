All apartments in Chicago
4334 N HAZEL ST
Last updated April 30 2020 at 2:01 AM

4334 N HAZEL ST

4334 North Hazel Street · (708) 446-2773
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4334 North Hazel Street, Chicago, IL 60613
Uptown

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
car wash area
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
package receiving
tennis court
Located in Chicago's historic Buena Park neighborhood just north of Lakeview. Close to Public Transportation - Just steps away from the CTA Red Line, City Bus Routes and Lakeshore Drive. This buildings offers an upscale lifestyle and modern amenities, such as: Floor to Ceiling Windows Walk-in Closets Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances* Individually Controlled Heat and A/C Dishwasher* Wall-to-Wall Carpeting Cable TV and High-Speed Internet Available Community Features: Intercom/Controlled Access System with Viewable Entry 24-hour Courtesy Desk w/ Package Receiving Room Business Center w/ Free WiFi, Copier and Fax 24-Hour Fitness Center Private Tennis Court and Basketball Hoop Outdoor Swimming Pool w/ Large Sun Deck Outdoor Picnic Deck w/ Gas Grills Indoor Heated Parking Garage with Free Self Car Wash On Site Laundry Facility On-Site Jewel-Osco, TCF Bank, Dry Cleane

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4334 N HAZEL ST have any available units?
4334 N HAZEL ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4334 N HAZEL ST have?
Some of 4334 N HAZEL ST's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4334 N HAZEL ST currently offering any rent specials?
4334 N HAZEL ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4334 N HAZEL ST pet-friendly?
No, 4334 N HAZEL ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 4334 N HAZEL ST offer parking?
Yes, 4334 N HAZEL ST does offer parking.
Does 4334 N HAZEL ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4334 N HAZEL ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4334 N HAZEL ST have a pool?
Yes, 4334 N HAZEL ST has a pool.
Does 4334 N HAZEL ST have accessible units?
No, 4334 N HAZEL ST does not have accessible units.
Does 4334 N HAZEL ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4334 N HAZEL ST has units with dishwashers.
