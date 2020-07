Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed

Tudors on Hermitage - Property Id: 306697



***FREE 2nd MONTH OF RENT FOR ALL NEW LEASES***



Charming 1 bedroom available in the Lakeview/Ravenswood neighborhood. Brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.



Walk to the brown line and tons of shops, bars and restaurants. Secure building with full time building engineer. Electronic payment enabled laundry machines on-site.



Each apartment has a garbage can on the back porch that gets take to the dumpster by the building engineer as needed.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/4237-n-hermitage-ave-chicago-il-unit-1%2F2-2a/306697

Property Id 306697



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5956057)