4228 N. Kenmore Avenue - 304.

3rd floor studio available 9/1 with hardwood floors, nice fixtures, and basic appliances! Water, Gas, and Heat are all included in rent. Only a few minutes walk away from the Sheridan red line stop. Laundry in building, vintage elevator. Tenant pays electricity and cable/internet. Special deals through RCN. Cat friendly. NO DOGS. $50 credit/background check fee $50 application fee: https://lakeviewpropertyrentals.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/

$350 move in fee. NO SECURITY DEPOSIT.

Cats ok. NO DOGS.



Vintage 4 story building in the heart of Buena Park. Close to the L, close to shopping. Permit free street parking!



