4228 N. Kenmore Avenue - 304.
Last updated June 19 2020 at 11:10 AM

4228 N. Kenmore Avenue - 304

4228 North Kenmore Avenue · (773) 240-1902
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4228 North Kenmore Avenue, Chicago, IL 60613
Uptown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. Sep 1

$850

Studio · 1 Bath · 340 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
elevator
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
internet access
3rd floor studio available 9/1 with hardwood floors, nice fixtures, and basic appliances! Water, Gas, and Heat are all included in rent. Only a few minutes walk away from the Sheridan red line stop. Laundry in building, vintage elevator. Tenant pays electricity and cable/internet. Special deals through RCN. Cat friendly. NO DOGS. $50 credit/background check fee $50 application fee: https://lakeviewpropertyrentals.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/
$350 move in fee. NO SECURITY DEPOSIT.
Cats ok. NO DOGS.

Vintage 4 story building in the heart of Buena Park. Close to the L, close to shopping. Permit free street parking!

Call or text to set up a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 4228 N. Kenmore Avenue - 304 have any available units?
4228 N. Kenmore Avenue - 304 has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4228 N. Kenmore Avenue - 304 have?
Some of 4228 N. Kenmore Avenue - 304's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4228 N. Kenmore Avenue - 304 currently offering any rent specials?
4228 N. Kenmore Avenue - 304 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4228 N. Kenmore Avenue - 304 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4228 N. Kenmore Avenue - 304 is pet friendly.
Does 4228 N. Kenmore Avenue - 304 offer parking?
No, 4228 N. Kenmore Avenue - 304 does not offer parking.
Does 4228 N. Kenmore Avenue - 304 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4228 N. Kenmore Avenue - 304 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4228 N. Kenmore Avenue - 304 have a pool?
No, 4228 N. Kenmore Avenue - 304 does not have a pool.
Does 4228 N. Kenmore Avenue - 304 have accessible units?
No, 4228 N. Kenmore Avenue - 304 does not have accessible units.
Does 4228 N. Kenmore Avenue - 304 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4228 N. Kenmore Avenue - 304 does not have units with dishwashers.

