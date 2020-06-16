All apartments in Chicago
419 W Eugenie St

419 West Eugenie Street · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

419 West Eugenie Street, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

Report This Listing

Amenities

dogs allowed
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cozy furnished, one bedroom coach house apartment located in Old Town Triangle Chicago. Available for short term and long term rental. Steps to all types of public transportation and shops and supermarkets. Great location for walking to Michigan Mile. Downtown, Armitage Avenue shops, Lincoln Park Zoo, Lake Michigan. Navy Pier, etc.

The apartment is located in the Lincoln Elementary School district.

This apartment is not sketch and very much real.

// This is not a sublet- you rent the apartment for as long or as short as you need it. This is NOT a shared living space- there is a separate entrance to this private apartment.

// This furnished unit is available for short-term (min. 30 days) and long-term rental.

// Dog- friendly apartment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 419 W Eugenie St have any available units?
419 W Eugenie St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 419 W Eugenie St currently offering any rent specials?
419 W Eugenie St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 419 W Eugenie St pet-friendly?
Yes, 419 W Eugenie St is pet friendly.
Does 419 W Eugenie St offer parking?
No, 419 W Eugenie St does not offer parking.
Does 419 W Eugenie St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 419 W Eugenie St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 419 W Eugenie St have a pool?
No, 419 W Eugenie St does not have a pool.
Does 419 W Eugenie St have accessible units?
No, 419 W Eugenie St does not have accessible units.
Does 419 W Eugenie St have units with dishwashers?
No, 419 W Eugenie St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 419 W Eugenie St have units with air conditioning?
No, 419 W Eugenie St does not have units with air conditioning.
