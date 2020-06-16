419 W Eugenie St

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Cozy furnished, one bedroom coach house apartment located in Old Town Triangle Chicago. Available for short term and long term rental. Steps to all types of public transportation and shops and supermarkets. Great location for walking to Michigan Mile. Downtown, Armitage Avenue shops, Lincoln Park Zoo, Lake Michigan. Navy Pier, etc.



The apartment is located in the Lincoln Elementary School district.



This apartment is not sketch and very much real.



// This is not a sublet- you rent the apartment for as long or as short as you need it. This is NOT a shared living space- there is a separate entrance to this private apartment.



// This furnished unit is available for short-term (min. 30 days) and long-term rental.



// Dog- friendly apartment.