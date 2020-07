Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher cats allowed recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly

Freshly rehabbed 2BR/1BA coach house in Old Irving Park - convenient to Metra, the EL and the expressway. The unit features a beautiful new kitchen with maple cabinets and black stainless steel appliances including a DW, remodeled bathroom, gorgeous hwd floors, high ceilings, open floor plan with a separate dining area for a 'great room' feeling, private patio, laundry in unit, CAC, good sized bedrooms, cats are welcome but sorry no dogs. Available now.



Terms: One year lease