3962 W GRAND AVE.

Amenities
Ready to go Storefront on the busy corner of Grand and Pulaski. Owner-managed. Open interior floor plan. Drop ceiling with suspended light fixtures. Two separate entries. Over 30,000 vehicles drive past the property daily. Bus Route #65 & #53 (CTA) stop near the property providing easy access to employees and customers. Nearly 50,000 people live within a 1-mile radius and over 195,000 in a 2-mile radius. Average HH income in 1 mile radius $50,665 and $58,346 in 2 mile radius. Garage space for storage (not in floor plan)