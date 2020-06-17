All apartments in Chicago
3962 W GRAND AVE.
Last updated February 11 2020 at 8:01 AM

3962 W GRAND AVE.

3962 West Grand Avenue · (773) 314-6788
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3962 West Grand Avenue, Chicago, IL 60651
Humboldt Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Ready to go Storefront on the busy corner of Grand and Pulaski. Owner-managed. Open interior floor plan. Drop ceiling with suspended light fixtures. Two separate entries. Over 30,000 vehicles drive past the property daily. Bus Route #65 & #53 (CTA) stop near the property providing easy access to employees and customers. Nearly 50,000 people live within a 1-mile radius and over 195,000 in a 2-mile radius. Average HH income in 1 mile radius $50,665 and $58,346 in 2 mile radius. Garage space for storage (not in floor plan)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3962 W GRAND AVE. have any available units?
3962 W GRAND AVE. has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 3962 W GRAND AVE. currently offering any rent specials?
3962 W GRAND AVE. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3962 W GRAND AVE. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3962 W GRAND AVE. is pet friendly.
Does 3962 W GRAND AVE. offer parking?
Yes, 3962 W GRAND AVE. does offer parking.
Does 3962 W GRAND AVE. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3962 W GRAND AVE. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3962 W GRAND AVE. have a pool?
No, 3962 W GRAND AVE. does not have a pool.
Does 3962 W GRAND AVE. have accessible units?
No, 3962 W GRAND AVE. does not have accessible units.
Does 3962 W GRAND AVE. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3962 W GRAND AVE. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3962 W GRAND AVE. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3962 W GRAND AVE. has units with air conditioning.
