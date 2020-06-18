3835 West School Street

Amenities

Charming Two Bedroom Apartment in Avondale!

THERE IS NO PLACE LIKE OUR HOME We offer a newly-renovated 2 Bedroom modern, minimalistic Apartment with Private Full Bath and Full kitchen on a quiet, residential street in Chicago. This is an ideal location: close to Logan Square, Wrigley Field & the nature and tranquility of Lake Michigan. Your ideal Haven in the city awaits! The L is a walking distance away, so you can literally get anywhere with or without a car quite quickly! When preparing our charming 2 Bedroom unit, we paid close attention to detail. You'll surely be impressed with the contemporary style as well as unique accents. This unit has plenty of windows throughout. The unit boasts ample sunlight to light up your every day. The bathroom features a full bathtub, with shower, and a vanity for any storage needs. The contemporary kitchen features all-new stainless steel appliances, a large refrigerator, a full oven and stovetop, microwave, dining area and more. There are many markets nearby if you feel the culinary inspiration. The unit has dark Espresso hardwood floors throughout. This unit is offered furnished or unfurnished. Tenant pays own utilities.

