Location

3835 West School Street, Chicago, IL 60618
Avondale

Price and availability

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming Two Bedroom Apartment in Avondale!
THERE IS NO PLACE LIKE OUR HOME We offer a newly-renovated 2 Bedroom modern, minimalistic Apartment with Private Full Bath and Full kitchen on a quiet, residential street in Chicago. This is an ideal location: close to Logan Square, Wrigley Field & the nature and tranquility of Lake Michigan. Your ideal Haven in the city awaits! The L is a walking distance away, so you can literally get anywhere with or without a car quite quickly! When preparing our charming 2 Bedroom unit, we paid close attention to detail. You'll surely be impressed with the contemporary style as well as unique accents. This unit has plenty of windows throughout. The unit boasts ample sunlight to light up your every day. The bathroom features a full bathtub, with shower, and a vanity for any storage needs. The contemporary kitchen features all-new stainless steel appliances, a large refrigerator, a full oven and stovetop, microwave, dining area and more. There are many markets nearby if you feel the culinary inspiration. The unit has dark Espresso hardwood floors throughout. This unit is offered furnished or unfurnished. Tenant pays own utilities.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3835 West School Street have any available units?
3835 West School Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3835 West School Street have?
Some of 3835 West School Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3835 West School Street currently offering any rent specials?
3835 West School Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3835 West School Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3835 West School Street is pet friendly.
Does 3835 West School Street offer parking?
No, 3835 West School Street does not offer parking.
Does 3835 West School Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3835 West School Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3835 West School Street have a pool?
No, 3835 West School Street does not have a pool.
Does 3835 West School Street have accessible units?
No, 3835 West School Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3835 West School Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3835 West School Street does not have units with dishwashers.
