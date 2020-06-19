All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 3833 N Broadway St 202.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
3833 N Broadway St 202
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

3833 N Broadway St 202

3833 N Broadway St · (773) 629-1316
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lakeview
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3833 N Broadway St, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Unit 202 · Avail. now

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 752 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Brand New Convertible Studio in Lakeview East! - Property Id: 186670

Brand new convertible studio apartment in Lakeview East features a modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances, high ceiling and in-unit washer and dryer. Building features Solar powered & energy efficient, Rooftop deck complete with running track, herb garden, BBQ area and outdoor pet area. Heated basement parking garage. Event room with full kitchen, Gym with 24-hour access. Convenient location close to Jewel, transportation, shopping and more.
** Building is under construction. Photos may be of a similar unit in the building.**
If a lease starts prior to 4/1/2020, the following concessions are offered: 1. WAIVED move in fee for unit - SAVING OF $400 to $700 depending on size of unit 2.WAIVED pet fee if applicable (SAVE $250.00 per pet) 3. WAIVED Building assessment fee ($150 pm until 03/31/2020) 4. WAIVED parking fee for parking leases of 6+ or more. ($200 pm until 03/31/2020)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/186670
Property Id 186670

(RLNE5754212)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3833 N Broadway St 202 have any available units?
3833 N Broadway St 202 has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3833 N Broadway St 202 have?
Some of 3833 N Broadway St 202's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3833 N Broadway St 202 currently offering any rent specials?
3833 N Broadway St 202 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3833 N Broadway St 202 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3833 N Broadway St 202 is pet friendly.
Does 3833 N Broadway St 202 offer parking?
Yes, 3833 N Broadway St 202 does offer parking.
Does 3833 N Broadway St 202 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3833 N Broadway St 202 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3833 N Broadway St 202 have a pool?
No, 3833 N Broadway St 202 does not have a pool.
Does 3833 N Broadway St 202 have accessible units?
No, 3833 N Broadway St 202 does not have accessible units.
Does 3833 N Broadway St 202 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3833 N Broadway St 202 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3833 N Broadway St 202?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lake Shore Plaza
445 E Ohio St
Chicago, IL 60611
2613 West Berwyn Ave. Apt.
2613 West Berwyn Avenue
Chicago, IL 60625
851 West Cornelia Ave. Apt.
851 West Cornelia Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
2152 West Fletcher St. Apt.
2152 West Fletcher Street
Chicago, IL 60618
1350 Lake Shore Drive
1350 N Lake Shore Dr
Chicago, IL 60610
1103 W Cornelia Ave
1103 West Cornelia Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
1111 N. Dearborn
1111 N Dearborn St
Chicago, IL 60610
4837 North Wolcott Ave. Apt.
4837 North Wolcott Avenue
Chicago, IL 60640

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity