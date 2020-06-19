3833 N Broadway St 202

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking bbq/grill garage

Brand New Convertible Studio in Lakeview East! - Property Id: 186670



Brand new convertible studio apartment in Lakeview East features a modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances, high ceiling and in-unit washer and dryer. Building features Solar powered & energy efficient, Rooftop deck complete with running track, herb garden, BBQ area and outdoor pet area. Heated basement parking garage. Event room with full kitchen, Gym with 24-hour access. Convenient location close to Jewel, transportation, shopping and more.

** Building is under construction. Photos may be of a similar unit in the building.**

If a lease starts prior to 4/1/2020, the following concessions are offered: 1. WAIVED move in fee for unit - SAVING OF $400 to $700 depending on size of unit 2.WAIVED pet fee if applicable (SAVE $250.00 per pet) 3. WAIVED Building assessment fee ($150 pm until 03/31/2020) 4. WAIVED parking fee for parking leases of 6+ or more. ($200 pm until 03/31/2020)

