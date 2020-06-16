All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 3817 N Greenview Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
3817 N Greenview Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

3817 N Greenview Ave

3817 North Greenview Avenue · (708) 571-8095
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lakeview
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3817 North Greenview Avenue, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Studio, 1 bath, $1195 · Avail. now

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
3817 N Greenview Ave - Property Id: 267876

For RentPendingRental1 Full Bath475 Sq. Ft.Pets Allowed (Yes)Updated 16 hours ago
11 Photos Map & Location Street View
11/11
This is a gorgeous Lakeview/Southport fully rehabbed true multi room studio. The unit has been fully rehabbed and has a custom kitchen and bathroom. The kitchen has SS appliances, dishwasher, and In-Unit Laundry. The unit has a small deck off the back kitchen door nothing big but a little outdoor space. The unit gets a lot of great natural sunlight and no one is above you. If you have a car it is very easy street permit parking on this gorgeous Southport Corridor Street. The location is so amazing. You are a 12/15 mins to train, TON of grocery stores, and Night Life. Dogs Okay / Cats Okay. MUST SEE
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/267876
Property Id 267876

(RLNE5847822)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3817 N Greenview Ave have any available units?
3817 N Greenview Ave has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3817 N Greenview Ave have?
Some of 3817 N Greenview Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3817 N Greenview Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3817 N Greenview Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3817 N Greenview Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3817 N Greenview Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3817 N Greenview Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3817 N Greenview Ave does offer parking.
Does 3817 N Greenview Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3817 N Greenview Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3817 N Greenview Ave have a pool?
No, 3817 N Greenview Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3817 N Greenview Ave have accessible units?
No, 3817 N Greenview Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3817 N Greenview Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3817 N Greenview Ave has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3817 N Greenview Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

441 West Oakdale
441 W Oakdale Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
5300-5308 S. Greenwood Avenue
5300 S Greenwood Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
443 Wrightwood
443 W Wrightwood Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
Ashland Manor
4874 North Ashland Avenue
Chicago, IL 60640
2340 N Commonwealth Ave
2340 N Commonwealth Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
5234-5244 S. Ingleside Ave.
5234 S Ingleside Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
Common Addams
1401 West 15th Street
Chicago, IL 60607
Pangea Commons - 5015 S Champlain
5015 S Champlain Ave
Chicago, IL 60615

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity