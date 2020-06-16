All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 1 2020 at 11:42 AM

3743 North Kenmore Avenue

3743 North Kenmore Avenue · (800) 795-1010
Location

3743 North Kenmore Avenue, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$4,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Spacious 3 Bed + Den 2 1/2 Bath Duplex Down in prime Wrigleyville with plenty of room to enjoy as your new home. Chef's kitchen with custom cabinetry, massive island with quartz countertops and oversized breakfast bar, stainless steel top of the line appliances: Bertazzoni oven range and Liebherr refrigerator, and separate breakfast room. Large living/dining room with an electric fireplace, additional fireplace in lower level family room. Master suite with organized walk-in closet, spa-like Italian porcelain bath including dual floating vanity with vessel sinks, glass enclosed steam shower with rain head and separate freestanding soaking tub. All bedrooms have organized closets. Custom lighting and blinds throughout. In-unit washer/dryer. Three outdoor spaces include a massive private deck over garage with pergola and built in speakers, front porch and rear deck! One garage space included in rent! Public transportation literally 1 block away, minutes from Wrigley Field, great restaurants, nightlife, Mariano's grocery, Whole Foods and so much more!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3743 North Kenmore Avenue have any available units?
3743 North Kenmore Avenue has a unit available for $4,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3743 North Kenmore Avenue have?
Some of 3743 North Kenmore Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3743 North Kenmore Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3743 North Kenmore Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3743 North Kenmore Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3743 North Kenmore Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 3743 North Kenmore Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3743 North Kenmore Avenue does offer parking.
Does 3743 North Kenmore Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3743 North Kenmore Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3743 North Kenmore Avenue have a pool?
No, 3743 North Kenmore Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3743 North Kenmore Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3743 North Kenmore Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3743 North Kenmore Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3743 North Kenmore Avenue has units with dishwashers.
