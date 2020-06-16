3743 North Kenmore Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Spacious 3 Bed + Den 2 1/2 Bath Duplex Down in prime Wrigleyville with plenty of room to enjoy as your new home. Chef's kitchen with custom cabinetry, massive island with quartz countertops and oversized breakfast bar, stainless steel top of the line appliances: Bertazzoni oven range and Liebherr refrigerator, and separate breakfast room. Large living/dining room with an electric fireplace, additional fireplace in lower level family room. Master suite with organized walk-in closet, spa-like Italian porcelain bath including dual floating vanity with vessel sinks, glass enclosed steam shower with rain head and separate freestanding soaking tub. All bedrooms have organized closets. Custom lighting and blinds throughout. In-unit washer/dryer. Three outdoor spaces include a massive private deck over garage with pergola and built in speakers, front porch and rear deck! One garage space included in rent! Public transportation literally 1 block away, minutes from Wrigley Field, great restaurants, nightlife, Mariano's grocery, Whole Foods and so much more!!