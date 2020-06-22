3726 North Elston Avenue

Amenities
Must See Renovated Two Bedroom Apartment - Close to Addison Blue Line!
Recently renovated two bedroom, one bathroom in Irving Park features hardwood floors, updated kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances including dishwasher. Washer & Dryer In Unit! Central HVAC! Near groceries, restaurants, transportation, and shopping. *Photos might be of a similar unit in the building.
Amenities:
Dishwasher, Washer, Hardwood, Granite Kitchen, Laundry In Unit
Contact us to schedule a showing.