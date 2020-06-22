3726 North Elston Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Must See Renovated Two Bedroom Apartment - Close to Addison Blue Line!

Recently renovated two bedroom, one bathroom in Irving Park features hardwood floors, updated kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances including dishwasher. Washer & Dryer In Unit! Central HVAC! Near groceries, restaurants, transportation, and shopping. *Photos might be of a similar unit in the building.



Contact us to schedule a showing.