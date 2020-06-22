All apartments in Chicago
3726 North Elston Avenue
3726 North Elston Avenue

3726 North Elston Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1903909
Location

3726 North Elston Avenue, Chicago, IL 60618
Irving Park

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Must See Renovated Two Bedroom Apartment - Close to Addison Blue Line!
Recently renovated two bedroom, one bathroom in Irving Park features hardwood floors, updated kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances including dishwasher. Washer & Dryer In Unit! Central HVAC! Near groceries, restaurants, transportation, and shopping. *Photos might be of a similar unit in the building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3726 North Elston Avenue have any available units?
3726 North Elston Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3726 North Elston Avenue have?
Some of 3726 North Elston Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3726 North Elston Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3726 North Elston Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3726 North Elston Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3726 North Elston Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3726 North Elston Avenue offer parking?
No, 3726 North Elston Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3726 North Elston Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3726 North Elston Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3726 North Elston Avenue have a pool?
No, 3726 North Elston Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3726 North Elston Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3726 North Elston Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3726 North Elston Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3726 North Elston Avenue has units with dishwashers.
