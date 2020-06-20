3661 S Wood St 1st Flr Front

Amenities
**ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED**3661 S Wood St - Property Id: 288714
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED**Remodeled apartment in the McKinley Park neighborhood. Easy access bus, CTA Orange Line Train. Very accessible to China Town, Pilsen Neighborhood, White Sox Baseball Stadium and I-55, I-290 and I-90/94 express ways and downtown. Place is ideal for a family. McKinley Park neighborhood is growing, safe, diverse and with convenient shopping and dining options. Apartment is blocks away from beautiful 69 Acre McKinley Park that has a large lagoon, swimming pool, 3 baseball/football fields, Large soccer field, basketball courts, Ice Skating Rink, tennis courts and plenty of picnicking area and lots of room for a jog or walk.
-All utilities included (Water and garbage, gas and electricity)
2 Level apartment
New hardwood floors, kitchen cabinets, High ceilings
2 bedrooms w/closet
1 1/2 bathroom with tub and shower, remodeled w/tile flooring
Central heating
New Fridge and stove included
Shared laundry room area
Small pet friendly (35lb max), $300 non-refundable
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/288714
Property Id 288714
(RLNE5813551)