Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

3661 S Wood St 1st Flr Front

3661 South Wood Street · (773) 909-3748
Location

3661 South Wood Street, Chicago, IL 60609
McKinley Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1st Flr Front · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1214 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
all utils included
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
on-site laundry
pool
tennis court
**ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED**3661 S Wood St - Property Id: 288714

ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED**Remodeled apartment in the McKinley Park neighborhood. Easy access bus, CTA Orange Line Train. Very accessible to China Town, Pilsen Neighborhood, White Sox Baseball Stadium and I-55, I-290 and I-90/94 express ways and downtown. Place is ideal for a family. McKinley Park neighborhood is growing, safe, diverse and with convenient shopping and dining options. Apartment is blocks away from beautiful 69 Acre McKinley Park that has a large lagoon, swimming pool, 3 baseball/football fields, Large soccer field, basketball courts, Ice Skating Rink, tennis courts and plenty of picnicking area and lots of room for a jog or walk.
-All utilities included (Water and garbage, gas and electricity)
2 Level apartment
New hardwood floors, kitchen cabinets, High ceilings
2 bedrooms w/closet
1 1/2 bathroom with tub and shower, remodeled w/tile flooring
Central heating
New Fridge and stove included
Shared laundry room area
Small pet friendly (35lb max), $300 non-refundable
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/288714
Property Id 288714

(RLNE5813551)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3661 S Wood St 1st Flr Front have any available units?
3661 S Wood St 1st Flr Front has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3661 S Wood St 1st Flr Front have?
Some of 3661 S Wood St 1st Flr Front's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3661 S Wood St 1st Flr Front currently offering any rent specials?
3661 S Wood St 1st Flr Front isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3661 S Wood St 1st Flr Front pet-friendly?
Yes, 3661 S Wood St 1st Flr Front is pet friendly.
Does 3661 S Wood St 1st Flr Front offer parking?
No, 3661 S Wood St 1st Flr Front does not offer parking.
Does 3661 S Wood St 1st Flr Front have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3661 S Wood St 1st Flr Front offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3661 S Wood St 1st Flr Front have a pool?
Yes, 3661 S Wood St 1st Flr Front has a pool.
Does 3661 S Wood St 1st Flr Front have accessible units?
No, 3661 S Wood St 1st Flr Front does not have accessible units.
Does 3661 S Wood St 1st Flr Front have units with dishwashers?
No, 3661 S Wood St 1st Flr Front does not have units with dishwashers.
