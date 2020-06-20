3661 S Wood St 1st Flr Front

Amenities

Unit Amenities garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court on-site laundry pool tennis court

**ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED**3661 S Wood St - Property Id: 288714



ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED**Remodeled apartment in the McKinley Park neighborhood. Easy access bus, CTA Orange Line Train. Very accessible to China Town, Pilsen Neighborhood, White Sox Baseball Stadium and I-55, I-290 and I-90/94 express ways and downtown. Place is ideal for a family. McKinley Park neighborhood is growing, safe, diverse and with convenient shopping and dining options. Apartment is blocks away from beautiful 69 Acre McKinley Park that has a large lagoon, swimming pool, 3 baseball/football fields, Large soccer field, basketball courts, Ice Skating Rink, tennis courts and plenty of picnicking area and lots of room for a jog or walk.

-All utilities included (Water and garbage, gas and electricity)

2 Level apartment

New hardwood floors, kitchen cabinets, High ceilings

2 bedrooms w/closet

1 1/2 bathroom with tub and shower, remodeled w/tile flooring

Central heating

New Fridge and stove included

Shared laundry room area

Small pet friendly (35lb max), $300 non-refundable

