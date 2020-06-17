All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 3657 West 59th Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
3657 West 59th Place
Last updated June 15 2020 at 4:56 PM

3657 West 59th Place

3657 West 59th Place · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1383923
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3657 West 59th Place, Chicago, IL 60629
West Lawn

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,745

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1066 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
*Move in by 6/30/20 and receive $1000 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.Homes offered in Illinois are leased and managed by FirstKey Homes of Illinois, LLC. Owner has an indirect ownership in the brokerage.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3657 West 59th Place have any available units?
3657 West 59th Place has a unit available for $1,745 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 3657 West 59th Place currently offering any rent specials?
3657 West 59th Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3657 West 59th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 3657 West 59th Place is pet friendly.
Does 3657 West 59th Place offer parking?
Yes, 3657 West 59th Place does offer parking.
Does 3657 West 59th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3657 West 59th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3657 West 59th Place have a pool?
Yes, 3657 West 59th Place has a pool.
Does 3657 West 59th Place have accessible units?
No, 3657 West 59th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3657 West 59th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 3657 West 59th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3657 West 59th Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 3657 West 59th Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3657 West 59th Place?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

3510 North Pine Grove
3510 N Pine Grove Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
1940 N. Lincoln
1940 N Lincoln Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
Eleven Thirty
1130 S Michigan Ave
Chicago, IL 60605
Parc Huron
469 W Huron St
Chicago, IL 60654
1039 W Newport
1039 West Newport Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
1849-51 W Cornelia / 3449-55 N Wolcott
1849 W Cornelia Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
2520 W. Leland Apt.
2520 West Leland Avenue
Chicago, IL 60625
5320-5326.5 S. Drexel Boulevard
5229 S Drexel Blvd
Chicago, IL 60615

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity