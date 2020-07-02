3611 N Christiana Ave

Amenities
Beautifully renovated gut-rehab 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment, located on the border of Avondale & Old Irving Park neighborhoods. New central heat & air; updated kitchen with brand-new appliances & cabinets; renovated bathroom with jacuzzi tub; in-unit washer/dryer in separate laundry room. Unit comes with access to Ring doorbell/camera. Cats, small dogs allowed - fenced in backyard. Blocks away from the Addison Blue Line, easy access to 90/94 via Addison, Kimball, & Belmont/Kedzie entrances, one block from Addison & Kimball-Homan bus stops. Conveniently located within close walking distance of Chase Bank, Jewel-Osco, Home Depot; down the street from Tony's Fresh Market, Target, Kedzie Post Office, Revolution Brewing, Honey Butter Fried Chicken, Parachute, and many other shopping & dining experiences. $1600.00/mo, $400.00 nonrefundable move-in/move-out fee, no security deposit, no pet deposit/fees. Water/sewer/garbage included. Street permit parking available. Call or text Cassandra at 312-678-4822 for showings.