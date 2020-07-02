3611 N Christiana Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Beautifully renovated gut-rehab 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment, located on the border of Avondale & Old Irving Park neighborhoods. New central heat & air; updated kitchen with brand-new appliances & cabinets; renovated bathroom with jacuzzi tub; in-unit washer/dryer in separate laundry room. Unit comes with access to Ring doorbell/camera. Cats, small dogs allowed - fenced in backyard. Blocks away from the Addison Blue Line, easy access to 90/94 via Addison, Kimball, & Belmont/Kedzie entrances, one block from Addison & Kimball-Homan bus stops. Conveniently located within close walking distance of Chase Bank, Jewel-Osco, Home Depot; down the street from Tony's Fresh Market, Target, Kedzie Post Office, Revolution Brewing, Honey Butter Fried Chicken, Parachute, and many other shopping & dining experiences. $1600.00/mo, $400.00 nonrefundable move-in/move-out fee, no security deposit, no pet deposit/fees. Water/sewer/garbage included. Street permit parking available. Call or text Cassandra at 312-678-4822 for showings.