Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
3611 N Christiana Ave
Last updated July 13 2020 at 7:04 AM

3611 N Christiana Ave

3611 North Christiana Avenue · (312) 678-4822
Location

3611 North Christiana Avenue, Chicago, IL 60618
Irving Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,600

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Beautifully renovated gut-rehab 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment, located on the border of Avondale & Old Irving Park neighborhoods. New central heat & air; updated kitchen with brand-new appliances & cabinets; renovated bathroom with jacuzzi tub; in-unit washer/dryer in separate laundry room. Unit comes with access to Ring doorbell/camera. Cats, small dogs allowed - fenced in backyard. Blocks away from the Addison Blue Line, easy access to 90/94 via Addison, Kimball, & Belmont/Kedzie entrances, one block from Addison & Kimball-Homan bus stops. Conveniently located within close walking distance of Chase Bank, Jewel-Osco, Home Depot; down the street from Tony's Fresh Market, Target, Kedzie Post Office, Revolution Brewing, Honey Butter Fried Chicken, Parachute, and many other shopping & dining experiences. $1600.00/mo, $400.00 nonrefundable move-in/move-out fee, no security deposit, no pet deposit/fees. Water/sewer/garbage included. Street permit parking available. Call or text Cassandra at 312-678-4822 for showings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3611 N Christiana Ave have any available units?
3611 N Christiana Ave has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3611 N Christiana Ave have?
Some of 3611 N Christiana Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3611 N Christiana Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3611 N Christiana Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3611 N Christiana Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3611 N Christiana Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3611 N Christiana Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3611 N Christiana Ave offers parking.
Does 3611 N Christiana Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3611 N Christiana Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3611 N Christiana Ave have a pool?
No, 3611 N Christiana Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3611 N Christiana Ave have accessible units?
No, 3611 N Christiana Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3611 N Christiana Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3611 N Christiana Ave has units with dishwashers.
