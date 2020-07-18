3513 N SHEFFIELD ST 3

Amenities

Jaw-dropping designer home



Stunning greystone located in the heart of Lakeview! This home has three bedrooms, one large bathroom with rainfall shower set, Hansgrohe bathroom fixtures, stainless steel appliance package, Italian custom kitchen, barn doors, designer light fixtures throughout, and the list goes on! Common areas are brand new and feature beautiful chandelier, scones, and cool artwork. The location doesn't get any better than this: blocks away from the best restaurants, public transport, Wrigley Field, Whole Foods, and all the fun outdoor activities by the lake!



650+ CREDIT SCORE & PROOF OF 3X'S RENT INCOME ON A MONTHLY BASIS FOR THE HOUSEHOLD IS A GOOD FOUNDATION.



650+ CREDIT SCORE & PROOF OF 3X'S RENT INCOME ON A MONTHLY BASIS FOR THE HOUSEHOLD IS A GOOD FOUNDATION.

No Pets Allowed



