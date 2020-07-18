All apartments in Chicago
3513 North Sheffield Avenue · (312) 589-0370
Location

3513 North Sheffield Avenue, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 3 · Avail. now

$3,000

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Jaw-dropping designer home - Property Id: 308292

Stunning greystone located in the heart of Lakeview! This home has three bedrooms, one large bathroom with rainfall shower set, Hansgrohe bathroom fixtures, stainless steel appliance package, Italian custom kitchen, barn doors, designer light fixtures throughout, and the list goes on! Common areas are brand new and feature beautiful chandelier, scones, and cool artwork. The location doesn't get any better than this: blocks away from the best restaurants, public transport, Wrigley Field, Whole Foods, and all the fun outdoor activities by the lake!

650+ CREDIT SCORE & PROOF OF 3X'S RENT INCOME ON A MONTHLY BASIS FOR THE HOUSEHOLD IS A GOOD FOUNDATION.

THE PRICE ABOVE EXPRESSED THE LOWEST RENTAL PRICE AT THE TIME THE AD WAS PRESSED & ARE SUBJECTED TO CHANGE. NOT ONLY DO I HAVE THESE BEAUTIFUL UNITS, BUT SEVERAL OTHERS IN MANY BUILDINGS IN THE AREA & ACROSS THE CITY. FEEL FREE TO REACH OUT TO LADARIAN @ 312-589-0370 OR LDC@LocateChicago.com FOR MORE INFO.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3513-n-sheffield-st-chicago-il-unit-3/308292
Property Id 308292

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5942585)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3513 N SHEFFIELD ST 3 have any available units?
3513 N SHEFFIELD ST 3 has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 3513 N SHEFFIELD ST 3 currently offering any rent specials?
3513 N SHEFFIELD ST 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3513 N SHEFFIELD ST 3 pet-friendly?
No, 3513 N SHEFFIELD ST 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 3513 N SHEFFIELD ST 3 offer parking?
No, 3513 N SHEFFIELD ST 3 does not offer parking.
Does 3513 N SHEFFIELD ST 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3513 N SHEFFIELD ST 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3513 N SHEFFIELD ST 3 have a pool?
No, 3513 N SHEFFIELD ST 3 does not have a pool.
Does 3513 N SHEFFIELD ST 3 have accessible units?
No, 3513 N SHEFFIELD ST 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 3513 N SHEFFIELD ST 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3513 N SHEFFIELD ST 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3513 N SHEFFIELD ST 3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3513 N SHEFFIELD ST 3 does not have units with air conditioning.
