Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

3421 N Hamilton Ave 2

3421 North Hamilton Avenue · (630) 750-6090
Location

3421 North Hamilton Avenue, Chicago, IL 60618
North Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,225

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Roscoe Village 3Bd/1Ba w/ Granite, SS, Pets OK!! - Property Id: 264785

Gorgeous Roscoe Village 2nd floor walk-up!! The building is on a quiet tree lined street and the unit comes with hardwood floors throughout, central heat and air, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, modern bathroom, laundry in the basement (FREE wash and $.75 cents to dry) pets are welcome with additional pet rent and garage parking is available for $90/month!! The Paulina Brown line is a 12 min walk!! Tons of entertainment and dining options near by!!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/264785
Property Id 264785

(RLNE5804202)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3421 N Hamilton Ave 2 have any available units?
3421 N Hamilton Ave 2 has a unit available for $2,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3421 N Hamilton Ave 2 have?
Some of 3421 N Hamilton Ave 2's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3421 N Hamilton Ave 2 currently offering any rent specials?
3421 N Hamilton Ave 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3421 N Hamilton Ave 2 pet-friendly?
No, 3421 N Hamilton Ave 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 3421 N Hamilton Ave 2 offer parking?
Yes, 3421 N Hamilton Ave 2 does offer parking.
Does 3421 N Hamilton Ave 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3421 N Hamilton Ave 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3421 N Hamilton Ave 2 have a pool?
No, 3421 N Hamilton Ave 2 does not have a pool.
Does 3421 N Hamilton Ave 2 have accessible units?
No, 3421 N Hamilton Ave 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 3421 N Hamilton Ave 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3421 N Hamilton Ave 2 has units with dishwashers.
