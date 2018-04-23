3355 N Clark St 2N.

Amenities

Completely renovated Lakeview, three bedroom, two baths with a beautiful gas fireplace. The kitchen boasts new stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, elegant expresso wood cabinetry, granite counter tops. Large bedrooms easily accommodate any size bed, and have plenty of closet space. The gleaming hardwood floors and high ceilings add to the openness of this apartment. Central air conditioning, convenient in-unit laundry and parking available in the rear. This unit also includes energy efficient HVAC system and water heater. This unique elevator building is located just three blocks from Wrigley Field and is surrounded by numerous bars, restaurants and theaters on Clark Street. Transportation is also convenient; the Addison CTA Red Line train station is just three blocks north and the #22 Clark, which runs to the loop all night long, is just outside the door.

