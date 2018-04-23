All apartments in Chicago
3355 N Clark St 2N.
3355 N Clark St 2N

3355 North Clark Street · (773) 807-4543
Location

3355 North Clark Street, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2N · Avail. now

$3,495

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
media room
dogs allowed
3Bed - 2Bath at 3355 N Clark St - Property Id: 293645

Completely renovated Lakeview, three bedroom, two baths with a beautiful gas fireplace. The kitchen boasts new stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, elegant expresso wood cabinetry, granite counter tops. Large bedrooms easily accommodate any size bed, and have plenty of closet space. The gleaming hardwood floors and high ceilings add to the openness of this apartment. Central air conditioning, convenient in-unit laundry and parking available in the rear. This unit also includes energy efficient HVAC system and water heater. This unique elevator building is located just three blocks from Wrigley Field and is surrounded by numerous bars, restaurants and theaters on Clark Street. Transportation is also convenient; the Addison CTA Red Line train station is just three blocks north and the #22 Clark, which runs to the loop all night long, is just outside the door.
Property Id 293645

No Dogs Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3355 N Clark St 2N have any available units?
3355 N Clark St 2N has a unit available for $3,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3355 N Clark St 2N have?
Some of 3355 N Clark St 2N's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3355 N Clark St 2N currently offering any rent specials?
3355 N Clark St 2N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3355 N Clark St 2N pet-friendly?
Yes, 3355 N Clark St 2N is pet friendly.
Does 3355 N Clark St 2N offer parking?
Yes, 3355 N Clark St 2N does offer parking.
Does 3355 N Clark St 2N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3355 N Clark St 2N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3355 N Clark St 2N have a pool?
No, 3355 N Clark St 2N does not have a pool.
Does 3355 N Clark St 2N have accessible units?
No, 3355 N Clark St 2N does not have accessible units.
Does 3355 N Clark St 2N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3355 N Clark St 2N has units with dishwashers.

