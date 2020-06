Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Lakeview 3 bed 1 bath Furnished! Hardwood! - Property Id: 274057



Please call or text Chris Jinks at 630-750-6090



Lakeview fully furnished 3 bed 1 bath at the corner of Halsted and Roscoe! Live on a very lively street with plenty of shops and dining all around you! Both the Belmont el and Addison el are just a 9 min walk!! The unit comes with hardwood floors, modern kitchen and bath, laundry in unit, parking is available for rent and pets are negotiable. The apartment comes fully furnished so all you need is your toothbrush and cloths! Owner is ideally looking for a 3-4 month lease but if you love the apartment he may be open to a 1 year lease.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/274057

