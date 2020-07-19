335 East Ontario

Amenities

dogs allowed stainless steel walk in closets gym pool dog park

Conveniently located in-between the shops on Michigan Ave and the waters of Lake Michigan, Streeterville is home to some of the most visited landmarks in all of Chicago such as Navy Pier, The Magnificent Mile, and parts of the Chicago River. Being one of Chicago s more luxurious neighborhoods, residents can enjoy extravagant meals atop the Hancock Tower, or pay a visit to one of the city s more popular movie theater and entertainment complexes. If you re looking to be in the heart of the city with easy access to all of the city s biggest attractions, then Streeterville is the neighborhood you re looking for! AMENITIES INCLUDE: - Stainless Steel Appliances - Stone Tile Kitchens & Bathrooms - Spacious Floor Plans - Floor to Ceiling Windows - Large Closets - Roller Shades - Walk In Closets - Central Air/Heat Amenities Include: - Indoor Lap Pool - Huge Outdoor Courtyard - Private Co-working Space - Business Centers - 3 Indoor Tennis Courts - Fitness Suites With Yoga Studio - 24/7 Door Staff - Free Group Training Classes And Fitness On-Demand - Dog Run/Park - Outdoor Kitchen



Terms: One year lease