Chicago, IL
335 East Ontario
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:13 AM

335 East Ontario

335 East Ontario Street · (312) 348-7234
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

335 East Ontario Street, Chicago, IL 60611
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,440

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1243 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dogs allowed
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
courtyard
dog park
gym
pool
media room
tennis court
yoga
Conveniently located in-between the shops on Michigan Ave and the waters of Lake Michigan, Streeterville is home to some of the most visited landmarks in all of Chicago such as Navy Pier, The Magnificent Mile, and parts of the Chicago River. Being one of Chicago s more luxurious neighborhoods, residents can enjoy extravagant meals atop the Hancock Tower, or pay a visit to one of the city s more popular movie theater and entertainment complexes. If you re looking to be in the heart of the city with easy access to all of the city s biggest attractions, then Streeterville is the neighborhood you re looking for! AMENITIES INCLUDE: - Stainless Steel Appliances - Stone Tile Kitchens & Bathrooms - Spacious Floor Plans - Floor to Ceiling Windows - Large Closets - Roller Shades - Walk In Closets - Central Air/Heat Amenities Include: - Indoor Lap Pool - Huge Outdoor Courtyard - Private Co-working Space - Business Centers - 3 Indoor Tennis Courts - Fitness Suites With Yoga Studio - 24/7 Door Staff - Free Group Training Classes And Fitness On-Demand - Dog Run/Park - Outdoor Kitchen

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 335 East Ontario have any available units?
335 East Ontario has a unit available for $3,440 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 335 East Ontario have?
Some of 335 East Ontario's amenities include dogs allowed, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 335 East Ontario currently offering any rent specials?
335 East Ontario is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 335 East Ontario pet-friendly?
Yes, 335 East Ontario is pet friendly.
Does 335 East Ontario offer parking?
No, 335 East Ontario does not offer parking.
Does 335 East Ontario have units with washers and dryers?
No, 335 East Ontario does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 335 East Ontario have a pool?
Yes, 335 East Ontario has a pool.
Does 335 East Ontario have accessible units?
No, 335 East Ontario does not have accessible units.
Does 335 East Ontario have units with dishwashers?
No, 335 East Ontario does not have units with dishwashers.
