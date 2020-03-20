3312 N. RAVENSWOOD

Amenities

Do you want to: See the stars and the moon as you fall asleep or take a bath? Walk 3 minutes to WholeFoods for fresh croissants every morning? Drive into your garage and step into your living room? Have an extra space for your art studio? Enjoy the sunlight throughout your home? Enjoy the wood burning fireplace and sauna during Chicago's long winter months? Luxury architect's loft with 14 feet ceilings, skylights throughout, 4- person sauna, floor to ceiling wood-burning fireplace, bedroom cupola, and an art studio. Located in what was previously a porcelain factory, this private, brick, non-smoking building is in great shape. State of the art stainless steel appliances, Bosch, and HW sculpture countertop. Easy street parking. Fantastic location close to L (Paulina Brown line stop), transportation, HWY 94, dining, nightlife, grocery, Costco, Hamlin Park and dog park within minutes. Two dog maximum with pet deposit of $300.