All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 3312 N. RAVENSWOOD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
3312 N. RAVENSWOOD
Last updated January 9 2020 at 8:46 PM

3312 N. RAVENSWOOD

3312 North Ravenswood Avenue · (219) 221-1782
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
North Center
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3312 North Ravenswood Avenue, Chicago, IL 60657
North Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
dog park
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
garage
sauna
Do you want to: See the stars and the moon as you fall asleep or take a bath? Walk 3 minutes to WholeFoods for fresh croissants every morning? Drive into your garage and step into your living room? Have an extra space for your art studio? Enjoy the sunlight throughout your home? Enjoy the wood burning fireplace and sauna during Chicago's long winter months? Luxury architect's loft with 14 feet ceilings, skylights throughout, 4- person sauna, floor to ceiling wood-burning fireplace, bedroom cupola, and an art studio. Located in what was previously a porcelain factory, this private, brick, non-smoking building is in great shape. State of the art stainless steel appliances, Bosch, and HW sculpture countertop. Easy street parking. Fantastic location close to L (Paulina Brown line stop), transportation, HWY 94, dining, nightlife, grocery, Costco, Hamlin Park and dog park within minutes. Two dog maximum with pet deposit of $300.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3312 N. RAVENSWOOD have any available units?
3312 N. RAVENSWOOD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3312 N. RAVENSWOOD have?
Some of 3312 N. RAVENSWOOD's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3312 N. RAVENSWOOD currently offering any rent specials?
3312 N. RAVENSWOOD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3312 N. RAVENSWOOD pet-friendly?
Yes, 3312 N. RAVENSWOOD is pet friendly.
Does 3312 N. RAVENSWOOD offer parking?
Yes, 3312 N. RAVENSWOOD does offer parking.
Does 3312 N. RAVENSWOOD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3312 N. RAVENSWOOD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3312 N. RAVENSWOOD have a pool?
No, 3312 N. RAVENSWOOD does not have a pool.
Does 3312 N. RAVENSWOOD have accessible units?
No, 3312 N. RAVENSWOOD does not have accessible units.
Does 3312 N. RAVENSWOOD have units with dishwashers?
No, 3312 N. RAVENSWOOD does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3312 N. RAVENSWOOD?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

5452 S Ellis
5452 S Ellis Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
Twin Towers
1649 E 50th St
Chicago, IL 60615
5425 N Clark St
5425 N Clark St
Chicago, IL 60640
620 W Belmont Ave
620 W Belmont Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
536 W Addison
536 W Addison St
Chicago, IL 60613
Reside at 2525
2525 N Clark St
Chicago, IL 60614
1000 N. LASALLE
1000 N Lasalle Blvd
Chicago, IL 60610
2738 N. Pine Grove Ave.
2738 N Pine Grove Ave
Chicago, IL 60614

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity