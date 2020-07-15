3310 West Palmer

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This great rental property features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. First bedroom fits a king size bed, others fit queen size beds. First bathroom has a bathtub, second has a walk-in shower. Separate huge dining room! 20 feet by 13 feet. with an adjacent breakfast nook. The living room is huge! 25 feet by 15 feet. Features a very nice decorative fireplace. **The Logan Blue Line stop is a 15 minute walk. So is the California stop** No security deposit just a small $450 move-in fee. Pets allowed with a $250 pet fee, 25 lb weight limit, breed restrictions apply for dogs. Good credit required from all adults. New central A/C, and central heat. Utilities are the responsibility of tenants. Pictures are of actual unit. **Showings begin 6/01/2020. To schedule your showing contact:: Jose Vazquez:: text/call 773-962-7049 or Email:: JVazquez@elanrealtygroup.com Equal Housing Opportunity



Terms: One year lease