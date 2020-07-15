3310 West Palmer

Amenities
This great rental property features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. First bedroom fits a king size bed, others fit queen size beds. First bathroom has a bathtub, second has a walk-in shower. Separate huge dining room! 20 feet by 13 feet. with an adjacent breakfast nook. The living room is huge! 25 feet by 15 feet. Features a very nice decorative fireplace. **The Logan Blue Line stop is a 15 minute walk. So is the California stop** No security deposit just a small $450 move-in fee. Pets allowed with a $250 pet fee, 25 lb weight limit, breed restrictions apply for dogs. Good credit required from all adults. New central A/C, and central heat. Utilities are the responsibility of tenants. Pictures are of actual unit. **Showings begin 6/01/2020. To schedule your showing contact:: Jose Vazquez:: text/call 773-962-7049 or Email:: JVazquez@elanrealtygroup.com Equal Housing Opportunity
Terms: One year lease