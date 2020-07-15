All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM

3310 West Palmer

3310 West Palmer Street · No Longer Available
Location

3310 West Palmer Street, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This great rental property features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. First bedroom fits a king size bed, others fit queen size beds. First bathroom has a bathtub, second has a walk-in shower. Separate huge dining room! 20 feet by 13 feet. with an adjacent breakfast nook. The living room is huge! 25 feet by 15 feet. Features a very nice decorative fireplace. **The Logan Blue Line stop is a 15 minute walk. So is the California stop** No security deposit just a small $450 move-in fee. Pets allowed with a $250 pet fee, 25 lb weight limit, breed restrictions apply for dogs. Good credit required from all adults. New central A/C, and central heat. Utilities are the responsibility of tenants. Pictures are of actual unit. **Showings begin 6/01/2020. To schedule your showing contact:: Jose Vazquez:: text/call 773-962-7049 or Email:: JVazquez@elanrealtygroup.com Equal Housing Opportunity

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3310 West Palmer have any available units?
3310 West Palmer doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3310 West Palmer have?
Some of 3310 West Palmer's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3310 West Palmer currently offering any rent specials?
3310 West Palmer is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3310 West Palmer pet-friendly?
Yes, 3310 West Palmer is pet friendly.
Does 3310 West Palmer offer parking?
No, 3310 West Palmer does not offer parking.
Does 3310 West Palmer have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3310 West Palmer offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3310 West Palmer have a pool?
No, 3310 West Palmer does not have a pool.
Does 3310 West Palmer have accessible units?
No, 3310 West Palmer does not have accessible units.
Does 3310 West Palmer have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3310 West Palmer has units with dishwashers.
