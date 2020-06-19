330 West Diversey Parkway.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage valet service

Jaw dropping views from this 2 bed 2 bath condo in the heart of lincoln park. This unit was updated top to bottom and features many amazing updates including, custom lighting, faux painting, marble flooring. Unit has floor to ceiling windows and amazing views of lake and skyline. Unobstructed views show lake shore drive, harbor, city skyline and enjoy sunrise and sunsets from your bedroom. Kitchen updated with Snaidero cabinetry, blue granite counters, onyx backsplash stainless steel appliances and vented hood. walking distance to trader joes and all lincoln park has to offer. Building has 24 hour door staff, dry cleaners, gym, outdoor pool, sundeck club room and valet parking available. Hurry as this one wont last & Available July 1st.