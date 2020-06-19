All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like
330 West Diversey Parkway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
330 West Diversey Parkway
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:05 AM

330 West Diversey Parkway

330 West Diversey Parkway · (312) 218-4483
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lakeview
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

330 West Diversey Parkway, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2603 · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
valet service
Jaw dropping views from this 2 bed 2 bath condo in the heart of lincoln park. This unit was updated top to bottom and features many amazing updates including, custom lighting, faux painting, marble flooring. Unit has floor to ceiling windows and amazing views of lake and skyline. Unobstructed views show lake shore drive, harbor, city skyline and enjoy sunrise and sunsets from your bedroom. Kitchen updated with Snaidero cabinetry, blue granite counters, onyx backsplash stainless steel appliances and vented hood. walking distance to trader joes and all lincoln park has to offer. Building has 24 hour door staff, dry cleaners, gym, outdoor pool, sundeck club room and valet parking available. Hurry as this one wont last & Available July 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 330 West Diversey Parkway have any available units?
330 West Diversey Parkway has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 330 West Diversey Parkway have?
Some of 330 West Diversey Parkway's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 330 West Diversey Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
330 West Diversey Parkway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 330 West Diversey Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 330 West Diversey Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 330 West Diversey Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 330 West Diversey Parkway does offer parking.
Does 330 West Diversey Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 330 West Diversey Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 330 West Diversey Parkway have a pool?
Yes, 330 West Diversey Parkway has a pool.
Does 330 West Diversey Parkway have accessible units?
No, 330 West Diversey Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 330 West Diversey Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 330 West Diversey Parkway has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

1400 North Lake Shore Drive
1400 North Lake Shore Drive
Chicago, IL 60610
4600 North Winchester Ave.
4600 N Winchester Ave
Chicago, IL 60640
Berteau Manor
4200 North Ashland Avenue
Chicago, IL 60613
3054-58 N Greenview / 1507-11 W Barry
3054 North Greenview Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
Sheridan Tower
5650 N Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL 60660
3250 N Lakewood
3250 North Lakewood Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
Reside 707
707 W Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL 60613
Noca Blu
2340 N California Ave
Chicago, IL 60647

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 BedroomsChicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly PlacesChicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln ParkHyde ParkAustinNear West SideUptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State UniversityRoosevelt UniversityUniversity of ChicagoCity Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College