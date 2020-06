Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities elevator bbq/grill

Beautiful Lakeview condo w/ heat INCLUDED and an HUGE rooftop deck for an amazing view! !

Incredible 1 bedroom condo located in Lakeview! Tall ceilings and plenty of natural light shine through this third floor home in a newer construction elevator building. Kitchen includes stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout, with central heating/cooling and in-unit laundry. Bathroom provides high end finishes with a double vanity. Spacious balcony, perfect for grilling and ROOFTOP DECK ACCESS. Located just steps to transportation, grocery stores and restaurants. Heat also included. Available November 1st!