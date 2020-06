Amenities

Thirty one forty four West Jackson.. beautifully Remodeled 4 bedrooms and 1bathroom. New Hardwood floors and New Windows. Freshly painted.. Newly Remodeled bathroom and kitchen. Lots of Natural light,newer light fixture,High ceiling and tenant pays electric and gas..Not accepting Evictions or Money Judgement owing landlord and We do conduct Background,Rental and Credit check. For appointment contact. Ready Now!