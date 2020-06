Amenities

Charming One Bedroom Apartment in Lakeview!

Available Now !! 1 Bedroom / 1 Bath rehab. Features large living room with functional wood burning fireplace; 9' windows; 11' ceilings. New kitchen with maple cabinets and faux granite counters and SS appliances; and full oak floors throughout. New bath Large walk-in closet dressing room.Brand new triple pane windows. Laundry in unit!! Sorry no dogs!! $25/MONTH SHARED UTILITY FEE

