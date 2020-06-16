3024 N Halsted St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed

Duplex 2BD/2BA in Lakeview Gas/Heat Included! - Property Id: 218672



Cooking Gas and Heat Included!

Hardwood/Carpet Duplex Unit!

Charming Lake View apt near Brn Line!?Free Heat?Free Gas?On-Site W/D?Wood flrsBalcony?Message today to schedule a private tour and apply on site!

650+ credit needed and 3x rent in monthly income!

1st month rent due at application!

$400 move in fee due after approved.

Pet Policy: Cats only. 2 cat max.

Pet Fee: $10/ month per cat

Heat and Stove Gas is included in rent, electric is not. The Belmont EL Station on the CTA's Red, Brown and Purple Line is an short walk away. The Halsted Bus, Clark Bus, Belmont Bus, Broadway Bus, and Diversey Bus are all steps away!

No Dogs Allowed



