Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

3024 N Halsted St

3024 North Halsted Street · (224) 707-1567
Location

3024 North Halsted Street, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $1700 · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
some paid utils
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Duplex 2BD/2BA in Lakeview Gas/Heat Included! - Property Id: 218672

Cooking Gas and Heat Included!
Hardwood/Carpet Duplex Unit!
--
Charming Lake View apt near Brn Line!?Free Heat?Free Gas?On-Site W/D?Wood flrsBalcony?Message today to schedule a private tour and apply on site!
--
650+ credit needed and 3x rent in monthly income!
1st month rent due at application!
--
$400 move in fee due after approved.
Pet Policy: Cats only. 2 cat max.
Pet Fee: $10/ month per cat
--
Heat and Stove Gas is included in rent, electric is not. The Belmont EL Station on the CTA's Red, Brown and Purple Line is an short walk away. The Halsted Bus, Clark Bus, Belmont Bus, Broadway Bus, and Diversey Bus are all steps away!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/218672
Property Id 218672

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5666389)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3024 N Halsted St have any available units?
3024 N Halsted St has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3024 N Halsted St have?
Some of 3024 N Halsted St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3024 N Halsted St currently offering any rent specials?
3024 N Halsted St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3024 N Halsted St pet-friendly?
No, 3024 N Halsted St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 3024 N Halsted St offer parking?
No, 3024 N Halsted St does not offer parking.
Does 3024 N Halsted St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3024 N Halsted St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3024 N Halsted St have a pool?
No, 3024 N Halsted St does not have a pool.
Does 3024 N Halsted St have accessible units?
No, 3024 N Halsted St does not have accessible units.
Does 3024 N Halsted St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3024 N Halsted St does not have units with dishwashers.
