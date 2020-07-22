All apartments in Chicago
2912 N Mildred Ave 1AA
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

2912 N Mildred Ave 1AA

2912 North Mildred Avenue · (215) 384-3802
Location

2912 North Mildred Avenue, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

Studio

Unit Unit 1AA · Avail. now

$1,425

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Renovated Lakeview Studio - Pet Friendly - Property Id: 292191

Live in this beautiful gut rehab building in an amazing part of Lakeview/Lincoln Park! This building is located near the Brown Line which can get you to the Loop, Lincoln Park, River West or to the north Ravenswood, Lincoln Square, Roscoe Village! Also nearby is a Trader Joe's, gyms, plenty of restaurants and great nightlife. This apartment is a large studio with in unit laundry. It is a gut rehab apartment which features stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, cherry cabinets in the kitchen. The bathroom features a glass tiled shower, a vanity with storage and quartz countertops. Also features a walk-in closet in most studios, brand new wood floors and new windows.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2912 N Mildred Ave 1AA have any available units?
2912 N Mildred Ave 1AA has a unit available for $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2912 N Mildred Ave 1AA have?
Some of 2912 N Mildred Ave 1AA's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2912 N Mildred Ave 1AA currently offering any rent specials?
2912 N Mildred Ave 1AA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2912 N Mildred Ave 1AA pet-friendly?
Yes, 2912 N Mildred Ave 1AA is pet friendly.
Does 2912 N Mildred Ave 1AA offer parking?
No, 2912 N Mildred Ave 1AA does not offer parking.
Does 2912 N Mildred Ave 1AA have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2912 N Mildred Ave 1AA offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2912 N Mildred Ave 1AA have a pool?
No, 2912 N Mildred Ave 1AA does not have a pool.
Does 2912 N Mildred Ave 1AA have accessible units?
No, 2912 N Mildred Ave 1AA does not have accessible units.
Does 2912 N Mildred Ave 1AA have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2912 N Mildred Ave 1AA has units with dishwashers.
