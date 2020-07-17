All apartments in Chicago
2895 N Mildred Ave GDN
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

2895 N Mildred Ave GDN

2895 North Mildred Avenue · (872) 704-0744
Location

2895 North Mildred Avenue, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit GDN · Avail. Aug 1

$1,795

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Unit GDN Available 08/01/20 2895 N MILDRED AVE, #GDN - Property Id: 304077

Renovated 1 Bedroom Apartment Available in Prime Lakeview Location!
Lovely 1 bedroom apartment located in East Lakeview area. Features hardwood floors, updated kitchen & bath, and laundry in-unit. Pet friendly building. Walk to Halsted & Belmont buses. Short walk to Brown/Red/Purple Line. - Presented by Fulton Grace Realty. *Pictures, layout, and finishes may differ or be of a similar unit available within the building.

Amenities:
Laundry, Dishwasher, Washer, Hardwood, Renovated, Laundry In Unit
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2895-n-mildred-ave-chicago-il-unit-gdn/304077
Property Id 304077

(RLNE5939434)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2895 N Mildred Ave GDN have any available units?
2895 N Mildred Ave GDN has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2895 N Mildred Ave GDN have?
Some of 2895 N Mildred Ave GDN's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2895 N Mildred Ave GDN currently offering any rent specials?
2895 N Mildred Ave GDN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2895 N Mildred Ave GDN pet-friendly?
Yes, 2895 N Mildred Ave GDN is pet friendly.
Does 2895 N Mildred Ave GDN offer parking?
No, 2895 N Mildred Ave GDN does not offer parking.
Does 2895 N Mildred Ave GDN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2895 N Mildred Ave GDN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2895 N Mildred Ave GDN have a pool?
No, 2895 N Mildred Ave GDN does not have a pool.
Does 2895 N Mildred Ave GDN have accessible units?
No, 2895 N Mildred Ave GDN does not have accessible units.
Does 2895 N Mildred Ave GDN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2895 N Mildred Ave GDN has units with dishwashers.
