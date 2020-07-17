Amenities
Unit GDN Available 08/01/20 2895 N MILDRED AVE, #GDN - Property Id: 304077
Renovated 1 Bedroom Apartment Available in Prime Lakeview Location!
Lovely 1 bedroom apartment located in East Lakeview area. Features hardwood floors, updated kitchen & bath, and laundry in-unit. Pet friendly building. Walk to Halsted & Belmont buses. Short walk to Brown/Red/Purple Line. - Presented by Fulton Grace Realty. *Pictures, layout, and finishes may differ or be of a similar unit available within the building.
Laundry, Dishwasher, Washer, Hardwood, Renovated, Laundry In Unit
